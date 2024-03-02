‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown’s Ex Had ‘Too Many Red Flags’ During 4-Month Relationship: Source

Meri Brown, the famous Sister Wives star, ended her four-month relationship with her partner because there were allegedly too many warning signs. In October 2023, about nine months after the TLC star announced her decision to separate from Kody Brown, Meri started dating Amos Andrews. But the couple ended their relationship early this year due to speculation about his previous marriages and several financial difficulties. "Amos' reputation getting out was a huge issue," a source shared, per OK! Magazine. "Meri realized he wasn't so ambitious as her and wasn't a go-getter. He didn't have a stable job and that was one major red flag."

Andrews' ex claimed that he had filed for bankruptcy and accused him of not paying the appropriate amount of child support for the daughter they share together. "Basically, everything had gone wrong," the source added. "It was just too many red flags and it became overwhelming." In addition, "Meri is looking for financial support and someone who can support her goals and help her become successful," the source explained. "She won't settle for anything less. She is not settling and wants to do better than the other sister wives."

The reality TV star simply 'fell hard too fast with Amos,' a second insider spilled before adding she ought to have waited longer to 'hard launch' their relationship to the public. "She should have waited for it to be more serious," the insider reflected. "She was excited, though, and couldn't wait to share it with the world."

Just over a month after going public with her romance, Brown broke the news of their separation on Instagram, reflecting on the 'hard truths' and 'difficult conversations' she had to have, per PEOPLE. “Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them. It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it's imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth,” she began the lengthy caption.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship. When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions,” Brown continued.

“It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn't in the cards for you.”

Brown then added that she still 'honors and cares' about the relationship she's had with Amos in the last four months and what she's 'learned about' herself. “I know what's important to me in a relationship, and I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well,” she concluded.