‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Unveils New Love Post Divorce With Kody: “Welcome to My World Zona”

Sister Wives Meri Brown appears to have found happiness and love again, and celebrated her birthday with a "great guy" after splitting from her polygamist ex-husband, Kody Brown, last January. The reality TV actress, known for her honest comments about her turbulent relationship with Kody, has been hinting at a new chapter in her life, leaving fans curious and supportive.

Meri's journey to regain joy and friendship took a wonderful turn when she recently introduced her fans to the new love of her life, a furry buddy named Zona. Meri posted an Instagram shot from her Utah home, kneeling in front of a tree with her arms around the golden puppy she recently rescued, per The Sun.

Meri's caption said, "Welcome to my world Zona!! They say love comes when you least expect it. Ask anyone I know, I wasn't going to get a dog. I travel too much. They're a lot of responsibility. I had all the reasons to not get one. Visiting the shelters playing with all the dogs and showering my love on them is what I love to do. So many dogs who need all the love! When I met her on Saturday, I knew she was special. I couldn't get her off my mind or out of my heart, so I went back on Sunday and brought her home with me! What a perfect way to spend New Year's Eve!"

The unexpected addition to Meri's life represents a newfound sense of joy and camaraderie, providing insight into her ongoing journey of self-discovery and personal development. Fans filled the comments section, expressing admiration for Meri's love with her furry companion and unwavering support for her new single life.

Meri's birthday wishes previously surfaced on Instagram, where she stated a desire for a "birthday dinner date with a great guy." This wish fuelled curiosity among fans of Sister Wives about Meri's potential new love partner.

Last month, the reality star fuelled rumors by sharing photographs from a joyous weekend getaway that showed her along with a man, whom she identified as her friend and personal interior designer, Blair Struble. While people speculated about their connection, Meri's captions emphasized the joy and magic of the holidays, as reported by another The Sun article.

Regardless of the ambiguity surrounding Meri's dating life, one thing is certain: she is relishing her newfound happiness and calm following her divorce from Kody. The pair announced their divorce on January 10, 2023, after more than three decades of marriage. Meri has moved into her bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah, indicating a fresh start in a home she can call her own.

Meri and Kody have been honest about their marital issues on Sister Wives, with Kody acknowledging that their relationship had begun to deteriorate seven years before their official split. The complications of polygamous relationships were frequently on display, with Meri as Kody's first wife, followed by Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

