'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shows Off Slim Face and Real Skin in an Unedited Video After Weight Loss

In a captivating new video on Sunday, Meri Brown showcased her beautiful, unaltered complexion and revitalized facial appearance, exuding confidence and grace. The former Sister Wives star candidly discussed her triumph over "self-doubt," revealing a remarkable transformation.

Basking in the warm glow of the afternoon sun, 52-year-old Meri radiated a serene aura as she sat beneath a tree, clad in a simple t-shirt. Her tousled, dirty blonde hair cascaded to one side, lending her a refreshed and tranquil appearance while she engaged in introspection.

The enchanting sparkle of her crystal blue eyes was beautifully accentuated by the natural lines that gracefully accompanied her age. Meri initiated the TikTok video, later shared on Instagram, with a profound statement: "There will always be someone who can't see your worth, don't let it be you."

Continuing her reflection, Meri expresses, "I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our head and influence what we think and how we feel. I think it's really easy to let social media comments or just other people's opinions affect your mood. Affect your productivity. And I'm here today to tell you, that I have not mastered this. I don't have a magic formula, and outside voices still get in my head." Initially shared on TikTok and later posted on Instagram, the video was accompanied by the caption, "No magic formula. Just feel all the feels. #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday."

Under the TikTok video, people were quick to applaud her. A supporter expressed their encouragement stating, "Keep going, Meri!" Another individual shared their deep connection with the message, saying, "I resonate with this so much. I am always questioning my worth." A third admirer, captivated by Meri's hair, eagerly asked, "Who is your hairstylist? You're never off lol always on point!"

Within the comment section, enthusiasts noticed a remarkable transformation in the reality star's appearance, perceiving a younger and more relaxed version of her. One fan remarked, "Thanks for sharing that. By the way, you look like you're 20 years younger than about 6 months ago."

In December 2022, Meri made the decision to leave Kody, her spouse, along with Janelle Brown. Kody's third wife, Christine Brown had previously separated from him in 2021. Currently, Kody remains with his remaining wife, Robyn.

Following her split from her former partner, Meri devoted herself to a disciplined diet and exercise routine, which she started several months after the separation. Approximately five months after finalizing her divorce, Meri showcased a noticeably slimmer physique in a snapshot.

During her recent trip to the United Kingdom, the mother of one proudly displayed her fit figure. She engaged in rigorous workout sessions, which involved 45-minute high-intensity exercises in a group setting. In addition to her gym sessions, Meri also took the opportunity to explore various attractions in the United Kingdom, including Paddington Station, Buckingham Palace, Princess Diana Memorial, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey.