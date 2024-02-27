‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Has Broken Up With New Boyfriend Amos: “I Dumped Him, and It Sucks!”

Meri Brown, renowned for her appearance on Sister Wives, recently disclosed the reasons behind her split from Amos Andrews, her first public boyfriend after her breakup with Kody Brown. The 53-year-old reality star shared the news on her Instagram account, mentioning her four-month journey coming to an end.

Meri initially confirmed her relationship with Andrews on her 53rd birthday in January, marking a new chapter in her romantic life. Andrews had also revealed to her fans that he had been married four times previously, alongside facing financial struggles such as filing for bankruptcy and falling behind on child support payments. Meri wrote at the time, "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October! He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!" to introduce him to her followers, according to ET Online.

In her new candid Instagram post about their breakup, she said, "It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it's imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth. Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations." Meri underscored that although she cared deeply for Andrews, their relationship faced challenges due to differences in their dreams, communication styles, and values.

"Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship. When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions. It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, and still know that a lifelong relationship isn't in the cards for you," the Sister Wives star confessed.

Meri emphasized compatibility with a partner as an essential thing to take any relationship further. Though the reality star did not mention the exact reasons for the split, she wrote an 'eulogy' to the relationship before signing off. However, she wrote, "It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about. When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again. I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well. For now, I’ll continue to look into my future with the hopes of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth." She further said. "I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it."