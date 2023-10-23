In the recent Sister Wives episode, Kody voiced concerns about his relationships, especially with his ex-wife Christine, believing it affects his connection with Janelle. He described his marriage to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in glowing terms, stating she is 'the love of my life.' However, Kody's other relationships are more complicated, as per Yahoo.

His relationship with Christine, with whom he got divorced in 2021 after 25+ years of plural marriage, sparked ongoing tensions."I've got these other situations at different levels of discord," Kody explained on the show. "It's hard to reconcile, and [we] just got all this angst in our lives." He went on to admit he felt 'afraid' to directly tell Janelle that he believes Christine is exerting undue influence over her. Kody was worried that being honest about his perception of Christine's 'meddling' might further damage his already strained connection with Janelle, according to PEOPLE.

Kody also provided updates on where things currently stand in his relationships with his other wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Regarding Meri, from whom Kody had previously announced a split on the show, he described their connection as 'amiable' but also 'distant.' Kody expressed uncertainty about the future of their marriage, noting he didn't 'know what to do with a marriage that's supposed to be eternal but doesn't have any fire.'

As for his dynamic with Janelle, Kody bluntly stated, "She doesn't want to reconcile." He went on to explain that he and Janelle only see each other occasionally and talk on the phone infrequently. However, Kody believed there was still a possibility they could repair their strained relationship. In order for that to happen, though, Kody feels Janelle needs to create some distance from his ex-wife Christine. "I do believe that it would require Christine and Janelle to sort of [be] like, 'It's been nice hanging out a lot," Kody elaborated. He then expressed frustration, saying, "Christine has so much influence over Janelle, I just think it's pathetic."

It appears as though Kody feels Christine's continued close friendship with Janelle is negatively impacting his chances of restoring his own connection to Janelle. Despite holding this belief, Kody admitted he felt uncomfortable directly expressing this concern. "I don't want to say anything to Janelle because I'm afraid Christine will find out about it or if the kids will find out about it. It's like, I just don't want to talk about me," Kody confessed.

In a candid conversation with Christine, Janelle acknowledged she has changed and now needs 'something different' in a relationship than what she and Kody once had. She felt their dynamic 'just doesn't seem to fit the parameters anymore' of their prior marriage, describing it as 'friends with benefits for years,' which Christine pointed out to the camera was 'not a marriage.'

However, Janelle did say she would consider plural marriage again, telling Christine, "I really like it. I like plural marriage." But she also admitted she would only stay married to Kody if he 'changed' and could 'fully engage with me as a marriage partner again' by giving her what she needs in a relationship.

