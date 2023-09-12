The drama in the Brown family from Sister Wives isn't dying down anytime soon. Amid their ongoing feud, every member seems to be coming up with their own versions of events, including the patriarch, Kody Brown. The 54-year-old made a bold statement that may further fuel the fire in the existing family problems and open the stage for potential disputes.

Recently, he alleged that Janelle and Christine Brown were 'desperate' and 'begged' him to marry them. The polygamist passed the controversial remark during the episode that aired on Sunday, September 10, 2023. After Christine's departure from her polygamous marriage in November 2021, her fellow 'sister wife' Janelle followed suit.

Kody was annoyed by his ex-wife's decision to leave the family, and in the preview of the show, he shed light on several 'distinct prerequisites' he had laid down for former wives. He candidly revealed that, in order to meet the requirements of his four wives, he stretched himself too thin.

In one of the segments, Kody revealed all of his four wives willingly agreed to enter into the polygamist arrangement. He said, "I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family." He also added, "And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there'll be other wives, you've got to be committed to me."

However, Janelle disagreed with Kody's claims and set the record straight regarding her and Christine's 'request' to be part of the family. "It's improper for a man to be out chasing wives," said Janelle. "It's generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, 'Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family." She emphasized that they didn't exactly approach him the way he explained. Janelle elaborated, "He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited... Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got?"

Kody also discussed his plight with brother-in-law Nathan with whom he acknowledged the emotional hardships that women endure in plural marriages. But despite understanding, he confessed he 'grew tired of hearing about the struggles.'

Brown's wives, too, agreed that polygamy can be lonely, despite the presence of numerous people. Janelle shared her perspective, "The idea is that you sacrifice some of your emotional needs because you want to live in a plural marriage… I've always thought it was so dumb. Sorry." Meri, on the other hand, said, "It's like, really, now you figured that out?"

Meanwhile, his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, agreed, "Yeah, plural marriage can be lonely." However, "It's an opportunity for you to get a relationship with God." Christine was the first to leave the polygamous clan, followed by Janelle and Meri.

