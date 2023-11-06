Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown got married "spiritually," in 1993 following which she became his second wife; however, they never entered a legal union. Janelle, who shares six grown children, aged between 18 and 29, with the patriarch, declared their separation in December 2022.

However, in a recent turn of events, the latest clip of the popular reality show, shared on Instagram, showcases Kody begging for a reconciliation. The TLC star can be seen saying during the confessional, "I asked Janelle once, 'Why can't we reconcile? Let's try and reconcile, why can't we?' He further quoted Janelle's response in his own words, "Well, I don't know what your relationship with Robyn and Meri are, but I'm just not interested in being involved with those people." Kody then emotionally remarked, "And that's sad, 'cause that's the deal we made about plural marriage."

Janelle later stated in her confessional, "If we're not together, then I'm not sure why I would nurture a relationship with Robyn and Meri. There's not a lot in common. There's nowhere that we cross over. I don't know why I would do that." She explained, "It feels like something he is trying to do to excuse his behavior."

She asked Kody, "Why would I want to get back together with you?" before putting his assumed response in her own words, "It's your fault, you're a bad Sister Wife, I have to protect Robyn." The Sister Wives star stopped herself and said, "You know because he does not have a relationship with Meri."

Janelle then ruefully mused, "Reality is, he has never come to me and said, 'Hey, I love you, I miss you, I wanna get us back together,' it's always about don't you want to get the family back together so that his life can run smoothly again, and I'm done with that." She concluded, "I really am."

In his confessional, Kody continued and said, "It's sad, but it's unwound and I can't get the puzzle pieces back together." He declared, "I'm going to ask her again next week if we might be able to reconcile and it's painful every time." Kody concluded, "Maybe I should get more serious about it, but every time it's like, nope." The network captioned the video on Instagram, "On tonight's brand new Sister Wives, Kody, and Janelle offer their perspectives on whether a reconciliation between the two will be possible. Tune in at 10/9c to watch it all go down!"

As per The US Sun, fans expressed their opinion over the couple's relationship, one fan wrote, "That’s actually the first time I’ve seen him show some real emotion about it. Until he looks at himself and his role in the demise of the family he will be a miserable man." A second fan shared, "He made a deal with Meri but he doesn’t care if she leaves or not. Robyn does not reach out to Janelle so why would she?"

"You’re the husband, it’s your job to help these relationships," A third frustrated fan quipped, "I can’t stand this guy. Please, TLC, fire him and Robyn."

A fourth fan posted, "It’s almost painful watching him be so oblivious as to why these women want to leave him. It’s almost like he genuinely believes he hasn't done anything wrong."

