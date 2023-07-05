Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Mykelti Reveals Enviable 'Summer Body' on 27th Birthday

Sister Wives star, Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Brown recently celebrated her 27th birthday with a pool day. Mykelti shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen posing with her husband Antonio Padron and their three kids, daughter Avalon Asa Padron and twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord Padron. However, fans couldn't stop gushing over Mykelti's svelte figure.

She showed off her incredible weight loss in a chic black one-piece bathing suit which she paired with jean shorts. Mykelti accessorized the outfit with Birkenstocks, and a baseball cap. The twin babies can be seen straddled on each of her hips as she holds her toddler's hand. Her husband can be seen in a coordinating black outfit, accessorized with a baseball cap. "Pool day for my birthday this year. 27 looks great so far," Mykelti captioned the happy family picture.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Stuns Fans With Drastic Weight Loss After Twins' Birth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Fans instantly complimented her new slimmer look. "Girl you look amazing!" one fan praised, as another fan exclaimed, "You all look so happy! Your family is adorable!" A third fan added, "I think you look the best you’ve ever looked, you’re so thin and beautiful." And one fan joked, "Ok Mykelti, what's the weight-loss secret? Desperately need help here!"

According to The U.S. Sun, the TV couple welcomed twins sons Archer and Ace on Thursday November 17, 2022. "I'm so happy my boys are finally here and we're all doing well," Mykleti exclusively told People at the time. Tony added, "I'm glad my sons have finally come to play!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Also Read: Christine Brown Shares Heartwarming Message From Flight Attendant Following Kody Brown Breakup

Since then Mykelti has been surprising her admirers with her weight loss journey. On May 24, the Plexus ambassador flaunted her post-baby body with a carousel of adorable pictures. The 27-year-old looked stunning in an all black ensemble - tight black shorts, a low-cut T-shirt, and matching socks. She styled her blonde hair in a neat ponytail while enjoying a sunny afternoon in the garden with her three kids. In one of the pictures, Mykelti can be seen sharing a sweet moment with her daughter, Avalon. Mykelti captioned the carousel, "Miss Avalon discovered a gentle creature. Playing in Aspyn backyard and a little ladybug mad[e] their appearance."

Fans instantly praised her dedication towards staying fit and active. "You lost so much weight!You look fabulous!!!!" wrote one fan. A second fan commented, "You look just like your mama!!" A third fan exclaimed, "How are you so skinny after 3 kids! What’s the secret?"

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Jibe at Ex Kody, Praises New Fiance for 'Showing Up' for Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

The mother of three can be seen promoting the "pink health drink" from the Plexus brand along with her mother, Christine on numerous occasions. In a January Instagram video post, Mykelti can be seen praising the "pink drink" as a new mother. She captioned it, "Love this little pink drink of mine! Sorta, like sanity in a bottle - balanced blood sugar supports milk production and active giving me the clean energy, mental clarity this mama needs! It is what makes me a functioning mom with 3 under 2! Wanna learn more? Message me."

Her mother, Christine, too, is focused on shedding weight ahead of her summer wedding to fiancé David Woolley. The Sister Wives star keeps on updating her followers about her incredible diet plans and Plexus journey. A close source revealed, "She works out every day. She's like super dedicated to the 'hot mom' comeback thing."

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Plans to 'Xeriscape' Her $770,000 Lehi, Utah Home Frontyard

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Acted as Her 'Bodyguard' on Nashville Trip