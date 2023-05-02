'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lists Her Arizona Mansion on Airbnb Following Split from Kody

Reality television star Christine Brown, known for her role on TLC's Sister Wives, has listed her former Arizona home on Airbnb following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. The sprawling mansion in Flagstaff, Arizona, boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms and can accommodate up to 12 guests for $291 per night.

The news of Christine's Airbnb rental comes just months after she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, with her daughter Truely, 13. The move followed her separation from Kody, which was made official in November 2021, as per The Sun.

Christine's former Flagstaff home is a dog-friendly property, equipped with a private deck hot tub, making it an ideal getaway for pet owners looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. While the property is new to Airbnb and has yet to receive any reviews, it's expected to be a popular destination among fans of the show and anyone looking for a luxurious stay in Arizona.

Despite the stunning features of her former Arizona home, the house appears to be having difficulty finding a renter to take over the monthly mortgage. Initially listed at $3,190, the rental price has since been reduced to $2,990 as of April 17.

Built in 2019, the house boasts over 3,000 square feet of living space, making it a spacious retreat for families or groups of friends. Its master bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet, while the open-concept family room connects to the kitchen, leaving plenty of space for entertaining guests.

The kitchen itself features stainless steel appliances and granite counters, making it an ideal spot for cooking up a delicious meal or hosting a dinner party. In addition, the partially fenced yard comes equipped with automatic sprinklers, while a wood deck is located in the back of the house for guests to relax and enjoy the stunning views.

For those who require extra storage space, the unfinished basement and the two-car garage provide ample room for odds and ends. And while the property is a rental, guests can still enjoy the luxurious lifestyle that comes with living in a million-dollar home.

Christine's move to Utah was filmed for the latest season of Sister Wives, where viewers were able to see her say goodbye to Kody and her ex-sister wives, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown. The episodes aired in the fall of 2022, showcasing Christine's emotional journey as she left Arizona and started a new chapter in her life.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Ethan Miller

Christine reportedly sold her former duplex in Murray, Utah, as per real estate records obtained by The U.S. Sun. The records showed that Christine listed the property on March 6 and purchased a new home with her fiancé, David Woolley, on March 15. The couple then announced their engagement on April 14, two months after making their relationship public.