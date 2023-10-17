'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Admits Robyn Is Her Daughter Mykelti’s 'Other Mom'

In the recent episode of Sister Wives, Christine described Robyn as "another mom" to her 27-year-old daughter Mykelti. The star of Sister Wives, Christine, and her ex-husband had six kids together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. As reported by The Sun, she said in the confessional, "When Robyn and Kody were courting, Mykelti wasn't treated very nicely by her older siblings. They didn't know what to do with her. And Robyn saw it and said 'She's super cool she's amazing.' And she really took Mykelti in and just loved her. She's definitely been like another mom to Mykelti." Mykelti's kid was born in 2021, and the program revealed that Robyn was also on a video call at the time.

Janelle and Christine finally get to meet one another in Sister Wives Episode 7 Throwing in the Towel. It depicts the women enjoying lunch and talking about their strained relationships with Kody and their kids. In the episode, Kody appeared tired of his elder children and his ex-wives. He said in a confessional, "All of you are just kind of jerks. I don't want to be around you and I'm tired of it. And I don't want to call them. I don't want to talk to them." He blamed Christine and added, "Christine forced herself into my life. She basically insisted that we be married. I don't care that she's leaving. It hurt initially, but I'm fine. She should stop trash-talking me to my children."

Holy hell. These kids are not holding back and they're not wrong! Robyn using Mykelti to tell the others she doesn't want to talk to them is toxic abusive behavior she destroyed this family. These are some strong smart kids, kudos to Janelle and Christine👏👏 #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/vPk7cAloVa — SamoanDoll🌸 (@SystemicDunking) October 16, 2023

On October 7, Christine wed her longtime beau, David Wooley, 59, in a beautiful ceremony in Moab, Utah. A few days later, exclusive images were out of Christine's ex-husband Kody in Flagstaff with his last wife Robyn, 45. Kody was seen putting his arm around Robyn's waist as they went hand in hand into a school to pick up one of her children. While the husband chose a royal blue shirt and black jeans, the father of 18 sported a plum-colored T-shirt and dark denim trousers. Kody was observed laughing throughout the meeting, indicating that the tone had lightened from when they first entered the building. Then, for Christmas 2015, Kody earned the label "deadbeat dad" by ignoring his and Janelle's daughter, Savanah, in favor of spending time and money with his and Robyn's children.

Paedon and Gwendlyn, two of Christine and Kody's children, are very vocal about their connections to their dad. In the wake of his parents' separation, Paedon has taken his mother's side, publicly shaming his father for failing to live up to his "man of the house" billing and wearing a "What does the nanny do?" t-shirt to demonstrate his support. On the other hand, Gwendlyn claimed that her father spanked her so hard that she suffered bruises, and she has called him "dehumanizing, horrifying, disgusting, really gross, and dumb" for his comments about his wives on Sister Wives.

