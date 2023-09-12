The last stroke in the Brown family's fallout is his "only" wife, Robyn Brown, who is worried her polygamous husband, Kody Brown, might be thinking of leaving her. During an episode of Sister Wives, which aired on Sunday, September 10, 2023, the ongoing drama seemed to affect the couple as they separately addressed the future of their relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Marcel Thomas

The Brown family's patriarch underwent separation from his wife, Christine, after she announced her departure in 2021. This was followed by his fierce brawl with another Sister Wife, Janelle, who also revealed her "separation" from Kody, as per PEOPLE. So, the 54-year-old is under a lot of pressure lately, which makes him want to "disappear."

However, this has impacted his equation with Robyn, who is still "happily" married to him. In fact, the 44-year-old fears amid the ongoing family feud, her marriage with Kody is potentially at stake. Kody acknowledged how difficult this period has been for his now-last-remaining wife, Robyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Brown (@robyn_browns_nest)

He told the cameras, "It's not just the husband that's being left. Robyn's feeling the ultimate rejection." In a separate confessional, Robyn confessed, "I am dealing with some depression and some mourning, some loss and grieving. And it's a very difficult and heartbreaking situation." Kody met with his brother-in-law Nathan, who was also into polygamy.

He had a heart-to-heart conversation with him about how to 'navigate this tough road' ahead. The Brown patriarch even questioned whether he could even "manage" monogamy. Nathan cautioned Kody the latter will have to face the darkest parts of himself in this new chapter. "It's weird, I am! And I don't like who I am," he affirmed.

The reality star confessed to the cameras he has an urge not to be mean as hell and accepted that "he's seriously fighting" with this thought. Rather, he feels due to his three failed marriages out of four- he should now "just be the Devil I am." Kody added, "This is stuff that I should just be keeping to myself."

He's also conscious of not letting Robyn see his "darker" side. "I don't want Robyn to see this. I don't want her to know how dark I've gotten." The polygamous continued, "I just have this gut thing that's like I'd like to run away from my life. You know, just escape. Just change my name, disappear, and be somebody else. I just ... I hate my life right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Robyn, however, shared a different perspective. Despite the fallout of polygamy, she believes in the institution and longed for it ever since she was a young woman. She added that Kody questioning himself feels like a deal breaker to her own marriage, adding, "This is not what our marriage agreement is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

"It would absolutely devastate me if he tried to leave me," she continued. "I mean, I know he has these thoughts. I mean, you can't make anybody stick around or stay." The last remaining wife addressed if Kody actually decides to leave her, "He would regret it. I just know it's from pain," adding, "It's not because he's a selfish or a bad person. He's just in pain."

