After a difficult 25-year polygamous marriage to Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown found her 'forever after' with David Woolley. The couple got married in a stunning ceremony at Moab, Utah, on 7th October, 2023 with 330 guests in attendance. Janelle Brown was the only member of the Brown family to attend the fairytale wedding; Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and ex-husband Kody were not invited. According to a reliable source, Meri is unconcerned about not being invited, "Meri didn't care about attending," the source told The U.S. Sun. "Truthfully, she could care less. They had a falling out and have been distant ever since Christine left the family and moved to Utah. They were never close as sister wives or best friends for that matter. There is no love lost between them."

Meri is said to have relocated into her bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah, as of April of last year after splitting from Kody. Christine and David's $770K Lehi home is just a few hours away from this location. A close source revealed that Leon's mother is happy with her independent life, "The thing about Meri is she is really happy with her life right now," the source said. "Aside from not having Kody in her life, she has found her peace." The source continued: "She's not lacking anything in her life at all. She doesn't have animosity or anger.

"She's in a really good place, and that makes her not care so much about what the other wives, whom she's not even close to, are up to."

Kody's first wife however expressed that she "missed" being with Christine, while the reality star was getting Lizzie's Heritage Inn ready for Halloween, she was interviewed by TLC cameras. That's when she disclosed that, although she knew Christine was getting married shortly, she didn't know the precise date. She congratulated her fellow Sister Wives on camera saying: "I'm really happy for [Christine]. I know that she’s really just been wanting to find some peace and some happiness for a really long time so I’m really glad that she’s found it."

Meri went on to confess: "At the time that she first was telling us (about leaving), that’s really how I felt. I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too. Cause she has always said, 'I didn't just want the man. I want the sister wives.'" She added: "I know what kind of relationship she and I have had in the past. It’s been fun. "It’s not been super super deep, but it’s been a lot of fun and I miss that. I missed that for a lot of years with her."

A source claimed that the entrepreneur "hasn't given up on her marriage to Kody." The source further explained: "She might've 'separated' from him, but she's not ever going to leave him, leave him. She's going to wait for him to come back." The source also claimed that Meri is "not ready to move on" because she "has rarely gone on any dates." "She might not find love again because she's really not putting in the effort," the source alleged. "She's perfectly okay with being independent and just enjoying this time with her friends and focusing on her businesses."

