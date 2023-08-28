‘Sister Wives’ Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss Secretly Get Married Without Parents Meri and Kodi Brown

In a strange revelation, the world of Sister Wives has been bedazzled by the news of a secret wedding. Leon Brown, the only child of Meri and Kody Brown, has reportedly tied the knot with their partner Audrey Kriss. Apart from the silent nuptials, what’s even more surprising is the absence of Leon’s parents during the ceremony.

The Sun confirmed the hidden marriage between Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss. The wedding took place almost a year ago, on October 29, 2022, yet the news was kept under wraps. The couple opted for a low-key ceremony, holding it at a house in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

What makes this wedding even more unconventional is that it was "self-solemnized." Leon and Audrey chose not to involve an officiant or judge and instead legally married through an agreement between themselves.

Leon’s marriage comes as a surprise, especially considering the weird timing. Just three days prior to Leon’s wedding, their half-sibling Logan Brown exchanged vows with fiancée Michelle Petty. Surprisingly, the couple, Leon and Audrey, attended Logan’s wedding. However, the spotlight remains on their own secret, hush-hush wedding, which went unnoticed for nearly a year.

While the wedding may have been a joyous occasion, it appears that the atmosphere within Leon's immediate family was not as celebratory. Meri and Kody Brown, Leon's parents, were conspicuously absent from the ceremony. It's unclear whether any other family members attended the event.

A source has confirmed that both Meri and Kody were not present during their child's wedding. In fact, the insider revealed that Kody has distanced himself from Leon, particularly regarding Leon's transition. The source continued, “He's very much estranged from them." The family dynamics have seemingly contributed to the absence of Leon's parents at the wedding.

Despite the family dynamics, Leon's transition journey has received support from Meri. She has shared her encouragement and love for Leon on social media, indicating her acceptance of their journey. Leon's journey of self-discovery and transformation has been an ongoing, difficult process. In June 2022, Leon came out as a transgender person, sharing their new name, Leon or Leo, and their pronouns, they/them. Their gender-affirming top surgery was documented on TikTok in January of the following year.

Leon told their fans: "feeling gay, trans, grateful, HOME. reminder that trans people cannot be legislated out of existence. we will keep being born, keep living, keep thriving, & finding our joy... being trans is a gift, one i love very much."

As the world learns about Leon and Audrey's secret wedding, the absence of Meri and Kody Brown highlights the complexities within the Sister Wives family. Their choice to remain private about the wedding raises questions about family dynamics, acceptance, and individual journeys. The revelation of this platonic union shines a light on the intricate web of relationships that exists beyond the reality show's cameras.

