Meri Brown Is in a 'Challenging Place' As She Deals With Public Judgement Post Split With Kody

Meri Brown, who has always portrayed a carefree and happy-go-lucky image on social media, is now revealing her true self beyond the online facade. After her separation from her husband Kody Brown, she is bravely discussing her experiences of navigating through a challenging phase and shedding light on her current circumstances, reported PEOPLE.

In a TikTok video shared on Sunday, 52-year-old Meri opened up about the impact of others' opinions and her ongoing journey of living without the fear of judgment. Starting the clip, she shared a meaningful quote from motivational speaker Mel Robbins, which reads, "There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you."

In the video, the star of "Sister Wives" expressed that she occasionally finds it challenging not to let others' perceptions affect her own thoughts. She shared how being in the outdoors, specifically in a tranquil woodsy area, brings her a sense of peace. Meri explained that in such moments, she is able to truly experience and process her feelings without the weight of judgment. "I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our head and influence what we think and how we feel. I think it's really easy to let social media comments or just other people's opinions affect your mood [and] affect your productivity," she said.

Acknowledging her own vulnerability, the reality star confessed that she hasn't yet mastered the art of ignoring others' judgments. She candidly admitted, "I don't have a magic formula and outside voices still get in my head." In coping with these challenges, she emphasized the importance of allowing herself to experience her full range of emotions.

"I've kind of been in a place recently where I've been allowing the opinions and the judgments and actions of others to kind of get in my head. And it's kind of brought me to a little bit of a challenging place. So what I do in those moments has come to a place that brings me peace, and I just allow myself to feel the feelings with no judgment for myself. There is way too much judgment from others. We don't need it from ourselves. Worthy up friends. We got this," she shared with her followers. Reiterating the message, she echoed the same sentiment in the caption of the video, stating, "No magic formula. Just feel all the feels. #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday."

Since stepping into the spotlight, Meri has faced criticism for various aspects of her life, including staying with her now ex-husband Kody despite their troubled and deteriorating marriage. She has also been scrutinized for her handling of Christine's departure from the Brown family in 2021. In January of this year, Meri and Kody made a joint announcement, stating their mutual decision to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship."