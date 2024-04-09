'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Keeps 'Standoffish' Behavior at Son's Memorial

Sister Wives Kody Brown faced a challenging situation at his son Garrison Brown's memorial, where he seemed reluctant to interact with his exes and estranged children. Garrison, the son of Kody and Janelle Brown, tragically passed away by suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on March 5.

Following a private funeral held on March 9, the Sister Wives family came together publicly for a memorial service in Las Vegas, organized by the Nevada National Guard. Despite the solemn occasion, tensions were apparent, with Kody reportedly displaying 'standoffish' behavior, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

"Robyn encouraged Kody to sit close to Janelle," which is a reference to the final remaining wife of the patriarch, who hasn't been in contact with her Sister Wives, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, or Janelle. "It wasn't good for Robyn either since a lot of the family still has resentment towards her." The family reunion "was awkward," the insider continued, but "everyone came together and they supported each other." "Kody manned up and was actually vulnerable with David [Woolley]. Kody was standoffish.

He was more resistant in mingling," the insider said, referring to Christine's now-husband. "There was no anger, there was no fighting, there was none of that. It was an interesting family dynamic - there's some angry people, there's some happy people, there's some in the middle people. It was just like, 'Let's focus on Garrison type of thing.' It really wasn't about any ill-will feelings towards each other."

RIP Garrison Brown. Sister Wives is a guilty pleasure for me. He seemed like a sweet kid. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zC6x8dDFmw — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) March 6, 2024

Some family members chose to wear Hawaiian patterns in remembrance of their late relative, Garrison's clothing company, which a source said was a "sentimental thing between the kids."

Even with the March 24 reunion, a source said that "more work" needs to be done to mend ties and that things won't be all sunshine and butterflies from now on. During the second part of the Sister Wives Tell-All in February 2022, many of Kody's children revealed that they have experienced tension in their relationships with Kody.

According to Janelle, the "ways his [COVID-19] rules went down" caused the rift. However, that episode showed that the tension was mostly with Gabe Brown and Garrison. "We're not very good." During the Tell-All, Kody remarked of them, "Not talking." "It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work." "I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives," he continued. "I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different. It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same."

During the interview, Kody confessed to host Sukanya Krishnan, "We need therapy." "I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so angry about what happened that we’re not communicating. And I think they are too," as per Yahoo!