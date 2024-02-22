Chris Christie Slammed After Promising to ‘Never Stop Fighting’ for GOP: "We Don’t Want You"

Although former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continuously complains about the Republican Party's conduct, he has no plans to leave the party anytime soon, despite what many Republican voters' would wish for.

When asked on NBC's Meet the Press whether he would quit the Republican Party on February 11, Christie said, per The New York Post, “No, no, no. I am ready to change the Republican Party. I will never stop fighting to change my party. I am a Republican.” Many GOP voters slammed him online, wishing for him to leave the party.

"You are fighting to defeat the GOP base’s preferred candidate. Because of your petty hatred of Trump," a critic posted on X. "We don’t want you," another critic slammed him. "Of course, he will be for his party, because leaving the party could end badly on his reputation and business," someone else offered. "He heard Lincoln Project has free buffets," another made a joke about him.

"Citizens took back the Republican Party. It no longer belongs to a few corrupt DC elite establishment republicans," another GOP voter said. "Too little, too late Chris. You had your opportunity and blew it. Now you're just 'I should've listened,'" another user quipped.

In the interview, Christie, a longstanding opponent of former President Donald Trump, restated his steadfast pledge to hold off on voting for the front-runner to represent the GOP in the presidential election scheduled for November 5. Christie was not as adamant about not supporting Biden. “The one commitment I will make to you this morning is not voting for Donald Trump under any circumstances,” Christie said. “I can’t see myself voting for President Biden,” he later said. “Do I rule it out? I can’t imagine doing it. My guess is Kristen if those are the only two choices. I’ll move to the Senate race in New Jersey.”

Christie frequently criticizes the GOP for its favoring of frontrunner Trump. Back in June 2023, he slammed the Republican National Committee's requirement for candidates to pledge support for the eventual nominee, NBC News reported. Christie responded, “I think the pledge is just a useless idea” to the question of whether he would swear to back party front-runner Donald Trump even if the former president is found guilty of a criminal during a June 2023 appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

“And by the way, in all my life, we never had to have Republican primary candidates take a pledge,” he said. “You know, we were Republicans. And the idea is you’d support the Republican whether you won or whether you lost. And you didn’t have to ask somebody to sign something. It’s only the era of Donald Trump that you need somebody to sign something on a pledge,” Christie added. “So I think it’s a bad idea,” Christie revealed.