'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits Being In "Fake Love" With Meri Brown For Seven Years: "It's a Goodbye"

Sister Wives most recent season has seen Kody Brown's marriages to three of his wives have ended, sending the Brown family into disarray. In Sunday's show, Kody and Meri announced the dissolution of their 32-year marriage and discussed how challenging their relationship had been for some time. "You want something that we can't have together," Kody can be seen telling Meri. "We can always have something else, but not that." "I sit here feeling like it's ridiculous to stay in a duty-bound marriage," Kody continues as Meri responds, "No, I don't think it's fair for either of us." "This is goodbye," he adds. "It was a negotiation that was long overdue. I mean, it's been maybe a wasted seven years for Meri. I have no idea. But we've agreed now and I hope she finds peace because I will."

As per People, Kody and Meri along with Robyn Brown discuss their plans for the family's Coyote Pass property. But Meri decides to drop a major bomb by revealing that she won't be supporting them anymore: "I was up at the bed and breakfast this past weekend and it needs me." Meri had been spending more time in Utah working on her business ventures, LuLaRoe clothing line, and her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. Meri also shared that although she still intended to build a house on Coyote Pass, she "probably won't be renewing my lease here" at her Flagstaff, Arizona, residence. After Meri made her announcement, the three of them had a longer discussion concerning her future with Kody, with whom she has been married for thirty-two years but with whom she has had severe difficulties. The seasoned couple then told Robyn about their most recent private discussion in which they determined it would be best to "go on being friends" because Kody believed that "romance... was not in this picture."

"I'm trying to be as honest as I possibly can without being a jackass," Kody says to both the women, which was followed by Meri inquiring on how Robyn felt about everything. "Maybe it's fair that Robyn's here. She's been your advocate for seven years." Meri added: "I think she's been my advocate for longer than that." At that point, Robyn bursts into tears and walks away. "I can see where they're going with this and they're both really calm, and that's scaring me. I just don't know how I'm supposed to sit here and watch them decide if this is what they're going to do," she later emotionally shares during the confessional.

Kody then asserted that "the hardest thing is accepting that it's not going to go back to a place that works for what you're looking for," leading Meri to say that she didn't like how he was "putting all this on me and he's also not owning that he just doesn't have the interest." However, Meri concluded: "It doesn't mean I'm not mad at you for not giving me what we promised each other." Kody later told the cameras: "I am willing to fake being in love with Meri, doing my duties as a husband, sort of putting up with things that frustrate me so deeply that I struggle to be around her. I, if I need to, for the sake of whatever, I don't know. I can fake through this. I don't want to," he added. "But if you're going to insist, then we will. And she's like, 'I don't want that.'" To which Meri countered, "I am not going to be a duty."

