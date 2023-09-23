Sister Wives featured Kody Brown and his polygamous relationship with his four wives, namely, Christine, Janelle, Roby, and Meri Brown. Although the four were initially very close to each other, things eventually fell apart with the end result of each wife ultimately leaving Kody [Except Robyn]. However, his split from Janelle has been most notable, especially since recent events. The couple who share six children together called things off last year in December. However, it appears this wasn’t the first time that the former flames have split.

Image Source: TLC

According to People, in the sneak peek of the newest episode which is set to release on Sunday, Kody and Janelle sat down to calmly discuss their need to separate. In last week's episode, things between them got rather heated and intense while talking about breaking up with venomous words spewed from both sides. The massive fight ended with the two screaming at each other and then walking away in anger. After taking some much-needed time to cool their heads, they decided to have a proper conversation to discuss the next steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Janelle was the first to break her silence and made her stance on being apart without any interest of reconciliation, crystal clear. The reality star didn’t seem to be even a tiny bit interested in being in a romantic relationship with him any longer. At the time the 22nd Season of the show had just wrapped up filming, following which in December the two announced they were separating for good after 19 years of being together.

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Janelle claimed in a confessional that one of the many reasons she wanted out of their relationship was because she felt neglected by Kody. She credits their breakup to his “lack of attention” towards their love life since 2021. And this was right after his other wife Christine had just officially filed for divorce from him in the same year. Janelle continued to add in her confessional, “Be a man and separate your relationships like you have for our entire plural marriage and pay attention here,”

Coming back to Kody and Janelle addressing their unresolved relationship issues at the time, Janelle admitted, “I do think I want to stay separated for now.” To which a disgruntled Kody said in disbelief, “Really you want to stay separated?” To this, Janelle claimed that it was the best possible step for her to take. In another confessional, Kody’s reaction to her genuine request was also featured. In it, he revealed that he was “sort of surprised that she doesn’t want to try and reconcile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

That’s when some shocking information was made known through Kody after the shot of his confession ended. He revealed how many times the couple has maintained some distance in the past even though they appeared to be happily married. “We’ve been separated probably two or three times in the past,” Kody concluded by taking note of his feelings with regard to Janelles’s desire to call it quits. “I never felt like that was over.”

