Sister Wives: Fans Have a Theory For Why Kody Brown and Robyn's Marriage is Dependent on His Exes

In the complex world of polygamous relationships portrayed on the hit reality show Sister Wives, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's marriage has become a focal point for fans. A recent fan theory circulating on Reddit attempts to dissect why their union may be on shaky ground, particularly in the absence of Kody's other wives—Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown.

The theory posits that without the presence of the other sister wives, Kody and Robyn find themselves without much to discuss. Their dynamic has shifted, and the exit of Kody's former wives has left a void in their relationship. "Without any other wives around, Kody is now her sole problem. She can't foist him off or their problems off on someone else now," one Redditor pointed out, as reported by Screen Rant. The departure of Meri, Christine, and Janelle has altered the dynamics within the Brown family significantly. In early 2021, Christine decided to leave Kody, citing a lack of respect and love as the reasons for their divorce. Meri and Janelle, too, recognized their self-worth and chose to part ways with the family patriarch, leaving Kody exclusively with Robyn.

The absence of the other sister wives has changed Robyn's status within the family. Previously, she held a unique position as Kody's fourth wife, but now, as the only remaining wife, she has lost that special status. "She's his only wife and isn't special like before," notes a Redditor, capturing the sentiment of many fans.

Kody and Robyn's relationship initially thrived on the dynamics of polygamy, with each wife bringing something unique to the table. Now, with only Robyn in the picture, fans speculate that their conversations lack the depth and variety that came with multiple wives. The shared gossip, discussions, and banter about the other women are no longer part of their daily lives.

The fan theory gains support from the recent developments on the show, where Robyn Brown expressed uncertainty about her relationship with Kody. In a recent episode, she mentioned feeling "very unsteady" and noted that Kody has been acting differently. She acknowledged leaning on Meri during the family's turmoil but expressed concern about Meri's plans to move her business to Utah.

Robyn's dissatisfaction with the current state of her marriage becomes even more apparent when she confesses, "I love Kody, but I never wanted to live monogamy." The shifting dynamics and the departure of the other sister wives have left her feeling angry and depressed. The tension is palpable, with Christine describing Kody as "vastly different" and Meri expressing sadness over the changes in him. As Sister Wives fans analyze the intricacies of Kody and Robyn's marriage, the overarching question remains: Can their relationship withstand the challenges of a monogamous setting, or will the absence of the other sister wives be the undoing of their once-special bond? Only time will tell...

