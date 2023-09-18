‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Urges Kody Brown to 'See His Kids' After 'Cruel' Behavior

Christine Brown, of Sister Wives, has pleaded with her ex-husband Kody Brown to "see his kids" in a recent episode of the reality show. She and Janelle have both been working on rebuilding their lives since their split from Kody and Christine recently came over to her fellow sister wife's new apartment. As reported by The US Sun, Janelle opened up to Christine and confessed that "Kody did not see the boys or Savannah over Christmas." To this Janelle's daughter Savannah, 18, confirmed, "No, he hasn't spoken to me since my birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER WIVES | TLC (@sisterwivestlc)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Claims Kody Brown Kept Ex Wife Meri Brown on the Hook for ‘Years’

Christine added in a confessional, "Savannah's birthday is at the beginning of December - and it's the middle of January. He lives a half hour away. He comes into town. It's just this pattern that he has," and she broke down in tears. Janelle said she felt "sadness" since Kody was "not showing up for his kids."

Later, Kody said that he was only thinking about his "loyal" wife and children and he was trying to filter out everything else. He also said that Janelle was "out of mind" and "out of sight" for him. Kody's refusal to reach out to Savanah and the others has prompted many fans to criticize the TLC star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER WIVES | TLC (@sisterwivestlc)

Last week, Janelle said Kody did not make any effort to contact the kids during the holidays. She confessed she had to continue with the celebration and prepare the meal with her son Gabe, 21. Gabe joined Savanah and brother Garrison, 24, for a confessional in which they discussed their complicated connection with their father, per Toofab. Gabe said, "I am glad to maintain a pretty happy relationship with a lot of my family.

Also Read: Kody Brown Claims 'Sister Wives' Janelle and Christine Brown 'Begged' Him to Marry Them

I can't help but feel like we've kept the door open when some haven't". Garrison added, "We've reached out and tried to be open and have been neglected and overlooked for offenses that were believed to have happened but they never did."

Janelle so clearly was low maintenance and reasonable, she accepted so little from Kody without complaint. not having Christine daily in her children’s lives anymore exposed how little they got from Kody. Christine and Janelle had the closest thing to a relationship #SisterWives — LennyCoolJ (@lennycoolj) September 18, 2023

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Set to Wed David Woolley; Fans Thirsting For More Details

Kody said in his own confessional that he does not believe their children (whom he shares with Janelle) made any effort to make things right. He further added, "The idea they wanted to connect with Robyn and our kids or Robyn and I rejecting them is not true. I have reached out, only to get a rejection. They're not being fair."

Janelle then confessed about feeling a "little bit of sadness" and said, "For the last 30 years I've celebrated Christmas as a family. This feels good, this feels peaceful, this feels joyful. I kind of told the kids their dad and I had a bad fight that we're probably not coming back from. My kids weren't surprised. They've observed our relationship for several years and thought maybe it was time to find something different, find something better."

Kody is the king of victimization and pointing fingers. So much so that he actually blames his KIDS for the parent-child relationships he has created, neglected, and failed. Take some responsibility and point the finger at yourself, you man-child. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/wsnPBLVfZ4 — Jackson Perry (@givemereal1) September 18, 2023

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the recent emotional clip and called out Kody for being neglectful. One fan wrote, "I’m here for Christine & Janelle being strong independent women. Just because you have 25 kids doesn’t mean you get to punish or not talk to them". Another fan wrote pointing at Robyn, "Meri hit on something when she said Robyn’s mad her kids didn’t get what the rest of the kids got in terms of family and sibling relationships. But you know what your kids do have Robyn? A dad who’s around."

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Flaunts Her Incredible Weight Loss In New Photo

'Jealousy Incoming' For Kody Brown Star of ‘Sister Wives’ as Ex Wife Christine Brown Finds New Love