Sister Wives star Christine Brown is currently enjoying an exotic Plexus cruise with her husband, David Woolley, and Janelle Brown. In an emotional post shared on Instagram the TLC star has praised her long-lasting friendship with fellow Sister Wives Janelle while snubbing the other two, Meri and Robyn Brown. Christine shared an adorable photo of herself posing alongside David and Janelle on the deck of the ship with the caption: "In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me. Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she’s my Sisterwife, always. Of course, they get along great. Vacationing with all of us is awesome."

The reality star looked amazing in an embroidered translucent dress with flowers. Underneath her sheer dress, she had a black skirt on along with a black bra top. Janelle was dressed in a black pantsuit and a purple flowery top, while David was seen sporting a Hawaiian-style shirt and black jeans. As per The US Sun, fans instantly expressed their reaction to Janelle-Christine friendship. One fan wrote: "I don't know how anyone could not get along with Janelle." "This has gotta be stabbing Kody in both kidneys," a second fan joked. "You guys look more beautiful every time I see you it’s insane I don’t understand how you’re doing it," a third fan added. "And someday Janelle will find a partner who will love David, and the double dates, holidays, and family adventures will be that much more epic!", a fourth fan gushed.

Fans are in awe of Christine's metamorphosis as she documents her time on the cruise with David and Janelle. On Friday, she posted several pictures of herself wearing the same dress that she was wearing in the picture with David and Janelle. The TLC star looked radiant in the photos, which were taken on Celebrity Cruise. She and David are seen dining alfresco by a large window in the first picture in the collection. In another photo, David was posing "seductively." Finally, the pair expressed their love for one another when Christine's husband planted a kiss on her head as she stood outdoors in the dusk. For her social media fans, Janelle also posted amazing pictures from the lavish trip. A few photos from her embarkation were among the many images during her first day aboard the boat.

Janelle was shown grinning while people flocked around her in the first picture, which showed her in front of the ship. The exterior of the ship, complete with lifeboats and balconies, was also captured in a picture that Janelle uploaded. After showing off her accommodation and explaining that a bottle of champagne was waiting for her, she concluded the message. "Embarking on my first cruise ever! @plexusworldwide chartered a whole boat. I'm setting sail with all the other people who worked hard this summer to qualify for this adventure," she captioned the post, while also tagging Christine and David.

