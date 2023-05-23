Sister Wives' Christine Brown Flaunts Slimmer Face and Radiant Skin in New Filter-Free Video

Christine Brown, known for her role in the reality TV show Sister Wives, has recently been captivating fans with her stunning transformation. The 51-year-old star has been open about her weight loss journey following her decision to divorce her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In a recent filter-free video, Christine gave fans a glimpse into her beauty routine and showcased her thinner face and radiant skin.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Christine shared one of her beauty secrets, featuring a product from Dime Beauty. While she enthusiastically discussed the effectiveness of the product, fans couldn't help but notice her noticeably slimmer face. Christine looked radiant and confident and was seen dressed in a light pink top, with her long blonde hair flowing around her shoulders. She also proudly displayed her new engagement ring from fiancé David Woolley.

As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, Christine has been actively documenting her weight loss journey through photos and videos, often promoting products that she believes have supported her transformation.

Earlier this week, she shared glamorous selfies on her alternate Instagram account, @life_with_health_and_happiness, which she co-manages with former sister-wife, Janelle Brown. In the series of photos lined up to form a video ad, Christine promoted the "slimdown challenge."

The video featured smiling images of herself, Janelle, and Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown. Christine's slimmed-down figure was clearly evident, showcasing the results of her hard work and dedication.

The accompanying caption invited followers to join the "slimdown challenge" and experience six weeks of feeling their best, losing weight, gaining mental clarity and energy, and following a meal plan and movement routine. Christine's message exuded enthusiasm and empowerment, encouraging others to take charge of their health and well-being.

Fans have been captivated by Christine's transformation, flooding her posts with supportive and kind comments. They praised her for finding love and happiness in her new relationship and expressed joy at seeing her children, Ysabel and Truely Brown, interacting positively with their future step-father, David Woolley. Many fans commended Christine for her unwavering strength and emphasized how genuinely happy she appears.

In addition to her weight loss journey, Christine has been proudly flaunting her figure in recent photos. She shared pictures from a family outing to California Adventure and Disneyland, where she showed off her slimmer legs in a knee-length black skirt paired with a Disney-themed T-shirt. The photos captured joyful moments spent with her children and future husband, creating lasting memories.

Christine's story is one of transformation, resilience, and self-discovery. After being married to Kody Brown for 25 years, she made the difficult decision to end their relationship in November of 2021. Since then, she has embarked on a personal journey of self-improvement, prioritizing her physical and mental well-being. Her dedication and positive outlook serve as an inspiration to others who may be going through similar challenges.