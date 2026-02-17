‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Says She Cannot Celebrate Her Oscar Nomination Amid ‘Dystopian’ ICE Killings

Actress Wunmi Mosaku has joined the list of celebrities who have publicly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

She used her platform after her Oscar nomination to express her views on the actions committed by ICE.

Mosaku became a first-time Oscar nominee for her role as Annie in the Ryan Coogler-directed film Sinners.

The actress said that simply ignoring what is going on in the country in light of the recent ICE killings and enjoying the nomination would be shameful.

In a conversation with The Times of London, Mosaku highlighted the recent shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents, stating how the incidents impacted her mental health.

“I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota and the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy,” she said.

“Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku says she hasn’t been able to enjoy her recent Oscar nomination because of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, two American citizens who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota: “It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the… pic.twitter.com/shzfSEjWdM — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2026

Mosaku mentioned that while getting nominated for such a prestigious award is a big deal, these incidents have affected her a great deal. She said that she has not been able to get the deceased individuals out of her head.

“It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian.. How can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?” she said.

Mosaku expressed her frustration at the political situation in the U.S. and criticized the American mindset that she said has been desensitized by such bad news. She said that even her husband isn’t as “shocked” as she is by the ethical violations taking place under the Trump administration.

Wunmi Mosaku photographed at the 98th Oscar Nominees Luncheon. 📷 pic.twitter.com/jIxG23TICl — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) February 10, 2026

“There’s a very strange American psyche where terrible things happen, and people still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds (my husband) that this is not normal,” she said.

However, Mosaku is beyond grateful to have been able to represent her community. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Sinners star said that she feels proud knowing that she did justice to a character many Black women were inspired by.

“Just knowing how a lot of Black women felt when seeing me represent her, just feeling lovable and soft and strong and powerful and loving and all of our humanity and our mystique and power and spirituality and our ancestors and our connection and our purpose…seeing the response, hearing the response from other Black women felt really healing,” Mosaku revealed.