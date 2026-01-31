Woman Who Filmed Pretti Shooting Claims DHS Agent Yelled Slur, Threatened Her at Scene

A Minnesota woman who recorded the shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti from her car said ICE agents threatened to pull her out and insulted her moments before the gunfire. She shared this story during a television interview reported on Friday.

Kayla Schultz, a Minneapolis resident, filmed the Jan. 24 incident where Border Patrol agents shot Pretti. She said the agents approached her driver’s side window and accused her of getting in their way while she filmed, according to The Daily Beast.

Schultz said the agents warned they would drag her out of her car and arrest her. One agent yelled a derogatory term at her. She described this exchange happening just before the agents confronted Pretti and shot him.

On Thursday, Schultz decided to speak out about the encounter because she believed the agents wanted to intimidate bystanders into silence. She mentioned fearing retaliation but refused to stay quiet about what she witnessed.

These claims increase the scrutiny surrounding the death of Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and VA ICU nurse. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and drew national attention to federal immigration practices in Minnesota. Federal officials initially claimed the shooting involved an immediate threat, but witness videos have challenged parts of that initial narrative.

A preliminary government review sent to Congress did not mention Pretti wielding a firearm, Reuters reported, despite earlier statements highlighting a weapon. This review reflects an initial look at body-worn camera footage and agency records and did not reach clear conclusions.

Schultz said she shared her footage and statement with state investigators but had not heard from federal investigators, according to The Daily Beast. Another witness told the outlet that federal agents sought to control the scene and the narrative afterward.

The incident occurred as the Justice Department began a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti’s death, with the FBI leading the inquiry, The Washington Post reported. This action followed public and bipartisan backlash over the shooting and disputes regarding access to evidence and the scene.

Pretti’s death was the second of a U.S. citizen linked to federal immigration actions in Minneapolis this month. Renée Good was killed in a separate incident earlier in January. The two deaths intensified protests and led lawmakers from both parties to demand more accountability from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Daily Beast reported that the agents involved in Pretti’s death were placed on a brief paid administrative leave and then reassigned to desk duty. DHS did not respond to requests for comment on Schultz’s claims.

Schultz’s account comes during leadership changes related to the Minnesota operation. The Daily Beast reported that Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who oversaw parts of the enforcement effort, left Minneapolis after the shooting and the political fallout.

Schultz continued recording despite the threat because she felt it was important for the public to know what happened. Her video has spread widely as investigators look at body-camera footage and witness statements, facing questions about how agents interacted with bystanders in the moments leading up to Pretti’s death.