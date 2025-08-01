Singer Lashes Out at Trump Administration for Using Her Song in ‘Disgusting’ Post — “It Makes Me Sick”

The official social media handles have become a meme page under the Trump administration. From bizarre and insensitive AI video featuring Gaza as a paradise, to Trump posing as pope, posts like these often make people look twice and wonder to what level things have boiled down to. A platform originally meant for official communication about the activities of the White House, plans, and policies is now trying to compete with meme pages, except the posts aren’t funny.

In a recent attempt to grab eyeballs, the White House posted a video poking fun at the undocumented migrants being deported from the United States. The handle joined the famous ‘Jet2 Holiday’ trend under which people generally share disastrous moments from their vacations.

The Trump administration repurposed the soundtrack from the Jet 2 travel ad and played a video of handcuffed migrants being forced to get on the planes that would fly them out of the country. A screenshot of the US government app CBP Home then appears on the screen. It’s an app that migrants can use to self-deport. The video ends with a short, playful clip of Donald Trump smiling and pointing towards the screen, hinting that the person watching it could be the next to be deported.

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶 Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

The video is accompanied by a trending audio clip featuring Jess Glynne’s chart-topper ‘Hold My Hand’ before voice actress Zoe Lister says the now-viral line “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday.”

Sharing the video, the White House wrote on Tuesday, “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!”

The tweet was met with immediate backlash from netizens as people labelled it ‘disgusting’ and ‘insensitive’. Now the singer herself has come forward to comment on the controversy. 35-year-old British singer, Jess Glyne, shared the screenshot of the infamous tweet and wrote in her Instagram story, “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.”

Jess Glynne speaks out against The White House after they used her song, included in Jet 2 Holidays’ adverts, for a video of deportations: “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.” pic.twitter.com/813yOexxIy — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2025

Responding to Jess’ comment, a user wrote, “I need her AND Jet2 to sue him separately for the maximum amount of money.”

Someone wrote, “Good on her for standing up—artists shouldn’t have their work twisted to push harmful agendas.”

Good on her for standing up—artists shouldn’t have their work twisted to push harmful agendas. — Hania (@haniaeheofficil) July 30, 2025

Another fan added, “Her music is for healing, not for hate. Love wins every time.”

The White House, however, remains unaffected by the backlash and hasn’t made any further comments.