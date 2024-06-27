Singapore Education Minister Once Challenged Students To Get Taylor Swift To Perform for Free in Schools

Taylor Swift has a global fan base that has passionately supported her throughout numerous concerts. Born for the stage, the singer-songwriter adores performing. Her journey from a budding vocalist to a powerful personality in the music industry has been observed closely by fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, during her extended three-day tour in Singapore in 2023, some of her fans petitioned Education Minister Chan Chun Sing to declare a school holiday on the concert days. This sparked a response from the minister, according to Must Share News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Shirlaine Forrest

In an Instagram post, Sing wrote along with laughing emojis, "Many of you have requested, encouraged and recommended the Ministry of Education and I to declare a school holiday on the concert days when Taylor Swift performs in Singapore. I hear you. I feel you."

However, he regretfully stated that he could not fulfill the requests, taking into account the fans of other popular artists as well. As reported by Asia One, he added, "I am also concerned that this may further fuel inflation as some overseas reports have suggested."

Moving ahead, he questioned, "If any creative and enterprising fan can invite her (or any other A-listers just to be fair) to your school to perform free of charge, we can have your school declare a school holiday?! Then everyone gets to enjoy this inclusive concert!" He added, "Oops... If she turns up and your school declares a holiday, then will you still turn up that day?"

He continued, "OK if you can invite her to your school to perform free of charge, your school will have the next day off. Better? Try not to have her come on Fri then...?" After the minister's unexpected yet humorous reply, numerous Instagram users commented on his post.

In a reel shared by him, he posted all the hilarious DMs he received from the students. One student wrote, "Hello Mr. MOE, can you declare official school holidays for July 5 and 7, please? I want to get Eras tickets. I never see my mother for 17 years already (Taylor btw). If you want we can dress up and go together also. We can be Mirror Balls together."

Another student wrote, "Please lah I pass all my weighted assessments except my mother tongue. And I know that you are secretly a Swiftie." However, after Sing's response, several netizens were skeptical, as one person asked, "Was your account hacked? I'm surprised with this post."

It wasn't just students; many adults also hoped the potential school holiday could become a public holiday for everyone to enjoy. One user wrote, "And if those days are declared as sch hols, speak to other ministers to declare it as a public holiday too so working adults get to benefit from it."

Students from Victoria Junior College also added that the idea was so good. They commented, "This idea, we cannot shake it off." Tagging Victorian affair, they added, "How you like that? The sky is full of stars, us some and we get a full day off!"