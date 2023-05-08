Simu Liu Admits to 'Screaming Like a Baby' During Painful Moment on 'Barbie' Set

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's Shang-Chi, has revealed that his experience filming the upcoming Barbie movie wasn't all glamorous. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Liu admitted that the most challenging part of the role involved painful waxing sessions, which left him "screaming away like a baby." However, despite the physical discomfort, Liu praised the film's rewarding experience.

The actor, who plays one of the Kens in the movie, explained that the Ken dolls don't have hair, so the team behind the scenes had to "rectify the fact" that he does. This meant that Liu had to go through the grueling process of getting his arm and leg hair removed.

"The physical act of waxing [was] by far the hardest," Liu said. "Being a baby, I was screaming away the whole time. Imagine the Steve Carell scene from '40-Year-Old Virgin.' That was me."

Despite the pain, Liu stated that working on the Barbie set was a "very, very rewarding" experience. He got to work with incredible choreographers and a talented cast, which included Margot Robbie as the main Barbie and Ryan Gosling as the original Ken.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The hotly anticipated Barbie movie has a star-studded cast, with several big names set to play different versions of the iconic doll. Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon and Emma Mackey are among the talented people who will portray different versions of Barbie. Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans and Kingsley Ben-Adir will play various versions of Ken. The film also features acclaimed actors such as Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell.

Liu shared that the cast has kept in touch since filming wrapped, and they even have a "Barbie and Ken group chat." The actor described the atmosphere on set as the "best kind of environment to make this movie," with lots of hangouts and extracurricular activities after shoots and on weekends. Barbie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. It is expected to be a fun-filled and exciting adventure that will take audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Simu Liu's role in the movie is just one of the many exciting things to look forward to. The actor has been making waves in Hollywood since his breakout role in the TV series Kim's Convenience, and he has continued to impress audiences with his performances in films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu is also an outspoken advocate for Asian representation in Hollywood and has been vocal about the need for greater diversity and inclusivity in the industry. His performance in Barbie is sure to be one of the highlights of the film, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.