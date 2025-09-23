Simpsons Writer Who Predicted Trump’s Presidency 16 Years Before It Happened Reveals a Chilling New Prophecy

Another ‘prophecy’ about the future has been made by The Simpsons writer who predicted Donald Trump’s election as the president. The strange and brilliant minds behind The Simpsons have apparently developed a bit of a flair for ‘predicting’ the future, as many viewers of the long-running cartoon sitcom can vouch for!

For example, in the episode ‘Bart to the Future’ of season 11, a character was linked to Elon Musk, an American pope was chosen, Kamala Harris was considered for the presidency, and perhaps most famously, Donald Trump was elected president.

Lisa, the most recent US president in the episode, tells her cabinet that they had “inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump” while sporting a sharp purple suit. It was originally a reference to his attempt to run as a Reform Party candidate. However, when Trump ultimately won the presidency in 2016 while still a member of the Republican Party, it became uncannily applicable.

The episode writer provided an explanation in an initial video that was shared with his 45.4k Instagram followers. “Hi, I’m Dan Greaney. I’m best known as the writer of the episode of The Simpsons that predicted the Trump presidency 16 years before it happened.

I don’t know how I see the future. I’m not a scientist. I’m a prophet. In that episode, I hinted that the Trump administration had failed, leaving President Lisa Simpson to pick up the pieces.”

He continued: “I now have a shocking new prediction. The end is near for the Trump presidency. It will happen in spectacular fashion. His fall will be unambiguous and universally acknowledged. He’ll be removed from office.”

“It’s risky to put a date on it, but I have to call it like I foresee it. So I’m going to say by the end of the year. And we will move on as a nation and people, united. Didn’t see that coming.”

Greaney went on, in a follow-up video posted earlier this summer (1 July): “Last week, I shared my prophecy about Trump’s fall. The question I got most was, ‘What happens next?’ “I don’t know who the next president will be. I’m not an expert in constitutional succession of authority. I’m a prophet.”

“And I have seen who WON’T be president next,” the writer theorised. “JD Vance or anyone else in Trump’s inner circle. They rose with him, and they’ll fall with him.”

“And as for JD, he’ll be tossed out like an old, well, you know,” the camera panned to a really dilapidated couch. Even though Greaney has a history of accurately “predicting” Trump’s political path, it’s obvious that only time will tell if his most recent “prophecy” will come true.