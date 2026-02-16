Simone Biles’ Husband Reveals He Was ‘Nearly Robbed’ in Milan Ahead of Winter Olympics

Olympic gymnast and seven-time gold medallist, Simone Biles’ says her husband, Jonathan Owens, was almost robbed while shopping in Milan, Italy during the Winter Olympics. Apparently, a brazen mugger came face-to-face with Jonathan, hoping to steal the shopping bag he had in his hand.

Jonathan isn’t exactly a small guy, as the Chicago Bears safety if 5’11” and weighs in a 204 lbs and came face-to-face with a wannabe mugger in a “crazy” ordeal in Milan on Sunday. However, he was prepared for the incident.

“Somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately … but still crazy,” the NFL star wrote on X.

Several X users commented on his post, wondering what a potential thief was thinking when targeting an NFL player. However, Owens didn’t think the wannabe robber had thought through their plan, and he said he wasn’t much of a runner.

“Not fast at all bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol Should’ve seen his face once he realized i turned around and he couldn’t grab it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jonathan added that he learned how to protect his purchases thanks to TikTok.

“Honestly i know right, but it was no way he could get it off my hand, I’ve seen too many TikTok’s of that happening so i was prepared,” he responded to another commenter.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles, 28, and Owens have been enjoying the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics over the weekend. This started with their surprise appearance at the men’s figure skating final on Friday, where the Olympic gymnast was interviewed on the jumbotron.

Simone said she was “just super excited to watch” the figure skaters on a night where everything almost went wrong for participants. Apparently, American and gold medal favorite Ilia Malinin shocked onlookers with multiple falls during his free skate.

Biles, who has taken up figure skating as she considers whether she’ll continue competing in gymnastics or retire from the sport, told the in-arena hosts: “I can skate but I can’t do whatever these athletes are doing tonight.”

Happy Black History Month & Happy Valentine’s Day……. today we celebrate All the Black People that we LOVE in Gymnastics………#BlackskLovesGymnastics Simone Biles winning her first AA title @ worlds in 2013 pic.twitter.com/1xuzscAEsx — Makayla Loves Gymnastics (@Makaylalovesgym) February 14, 2026

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997, Simone Biles started her gymnastics odyssey at only six years old, and her journey was destined for greatness from the start.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 14, 1997, Simone Biles started her gymnastics odyssey at only six years old, and her journey was destined for greatness from the start.

The American artistic gymnast has won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, which makes her the most decorated gymnast in history. Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, as well as one of the greatest female athletes in history.