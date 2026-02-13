Ukrainian Athlete Disqualified From Winter Olympics Over Helmet; Zelenskyy Says “No Rule Has Been Broken”

The 2026 Winter Olympics have begun, and it is already garnering controversy for unexpected reasons. Recently, a Ukrainian star athlete was disqualified, and now he has spoken out about the matter.

On Thursday, Vladyslav Heraskevych, the Ukrainian flag bearer, was told by the International Olympic Committee that he could not wear his helmet that honored Ukrainian victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. When Heraskevych refused to adhere to their demands, they disqualified him.

The IOC’s statement mentioned Heraskevych is “not allowed to participate at Milano Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines.”

A jury from the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation made the final call, announcing it just before the men’s skeleton competition.

BREAKING: Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics over his helmet, which features images of athletes killed during Russia's invasion of his home country

This was a very unexpected move from the Committee, and Heraskevych showcased his disappointment about the decision. He told NBC News, “I feel like I was treated unfairly. I was stripped of the opportunity to compete, and I don’t understand why.”

This was also a huge blow to the athlete who had a legitimate chance to win a medal for his country. He was even ready with his sled and present at the venue when he received the news of his disqualification.

Describing his feelings about the incident, Heraskevych said, “I believe I am right in this case…For me to back down is betraying [the people pictured on the helmet].”

This is a painful moment. We wanted him on the start line. The Olympic Games must remain a place where athletes compete together under the same rules. IOC President Kirsty Coventry addresses the decision preventing skeleton pilot Vladyslav Heraskevych from starting his race at…

IOC cited Heraskevych’s helmet violated parts of Rule 40 and Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter. According to Rule 50.2, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

In his defense, Heraskevych has highlighted that other athletes get a pass when they wish to express their opinion on their gear. He pointed out, “They didn’t receive any penalties, any suspensions, or something like that.”

Following this, Heraskevych has appealed his disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, an independent organization that resolves sports disputes. Here, he claimed, “the exclusion is disproportionate, unsupported by any technical or safety violation and causes irreparable sporting harm to him.”

Sport shouldn't mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors. Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych says otherwise. This is certainly…

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came in support of Heraskevych on X. Here, he condemned this decision by the IOC, writing, “The Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors. No rule has been broken.”

Heraskevych wholeheartedly appreciates the “huge” support from his president and the international community.