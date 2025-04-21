Simone Biles Has to Put Love on Pause—Bids Emotional Goodbye to Husband Jonathan Owens Before Jetting Off Again

Simone Biles may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, but that doesn’t mean her life is free of heartbreak. In fact, the Olympic icon just gave fans a glimpse into one of the more painful sacrifices she makes for her career, and her marriage.

Biles is married to NFL star Jonathan Owens, who currently plays for the Chicago Bears. Their love story has amazed fans across the globe. However, the reality of their day-to-day lives looks very different from the picture-perfect social media moments. The couple is often forced to spend long stretches apart, thanks to training, travel, games, and international events.

Still, they find joy in the little moments. Biles recently took to Instagram to share a bittersweet update with fans just before heading out on another work trip. Posting a tender photo of herself with Owens, she captioned it, “glad I got to see you for a short bit before jetting off to the airport. so incredibly grateful for you ilysfm.”

The photo was simple, but the message behind it was powerful. Biles and Owens, despite their incredibly successful careers, face one of the most universal challenges in any relationship, being apart from the person you love most.

In another Instagram story, Biles shared more about her hectic schedule. She posted a cozy mirror selfie dressed in comfortable travel wear, standing next to her trolley suitcase. Her caption offered a small window into the whirlwind her life has become, “Off again, I swear I never stop moving but I feel so blessed to travel the world for work & vacation.”

This isn’t just about long flights or packed suitcases, Biles’ words remind us of how deeply she values her career, her independence, and the support system she and Owens have built.

At just 27, Biles is no longer just a gymnast, she’s a cultural force, a role model, and a voice of empowerment. This year, she was once again named to TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People, a rare honor she’s earned multiple times. With this latest recognition, Biles now ties with boxing legend Muhammad Ali for the second-most appearances by an athlete of color on the prestigious list. That milestone speaks volumes about her consistence relevance and influence.

Fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, who has stood alongside Biles through both triumph and turbulence, wrote the TIME tribute. In it, Raisman celebrated Biles not just for her athletic prowess, but for her unmatched courage and authenticity off the mat as well.

The tribute mentioned how Biles has used her platform to speak up for survivors, advocate for mental health, and stand as a beacon of hope for so many young athletes around the world.

Despite the pain of these temporary goodbyes, one thing is clear. The love between Biles and Owens is as strong as ever, even when the miles stretch long between them.