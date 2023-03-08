Simone Biles Builds a New Home With Fiancé Jonathan Owens: "A Home Is Made With Love and Dreams"

Olympic gold medalist, Simone Biles, and NFL star, Jonathan Owens have been in the news since their engagement in February last year. They are soon going to tie the knot and Biles even celebrated a luxurious bachelorette party with her close family and friends in Belize last month. Ahead of their big day, the couple is trying to find a cozy place to call home and has shared a news update regarding this with their fans. Biles teased her followers with a series of snaps on Instagram in the backdrop of an empty plot.

"A home is made with love & dreams, cheers to breaking ground," she captioned the sweet picture of the couple looking forward to building a brand new house to settle down. The plot looks dug up and there seem to be some plans going on regarding the architecture and design of the vast landscape. Daily Mail reported that the couple were wanting to own a home together for a while, and Biles had shared a picture of the plot in January on her Instagram stories with the caption, "I know this looks like nothing but I’m so proud. Here's my lot - my soon-to-be home." The sports couple already owns a mansion worth $2 million in Arizona.

Owens also seems excited about the new development, and he replied in the comments of her post, "So excited!!!" According to Essentially Sports, Simone also posted a series of Instagram stories, walking around the property and captioned it “AZ home that we’re never at."

People reported that the star gymnast and the NFL player got engaged in February 2022 after going public about their relationship in 2020. Last year on Valentine's Day Simone posted the engagement pictures with the adorable caption, "THE EASIEST YES." Biles wrote. "I can't wait to spend forever [and] ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3." Owens too shared a post and captioned it with "You deserve the world with a bow 💝So thankful for you."

Owens has always been supportive of Simone's career even while she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health in 2021. "Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he expressed on social media after Biles took home the bronze medal in the women's beam final.

Since their engagement, the super sports couple has been busy planning their dream nuptial. Biles has been updating their fans with several posts on Instagram that the lovebirds are "still on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue," though the Olympian has already said "yes" to two gorgeous gowns for the big day. And, of course, the happy couple is about to complete another milestone, now that they have decided on building a home together before the wedding.