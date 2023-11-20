Simon Cowell, the well-known music mogul and judge on popular talent shows such as Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent, is making headlines for his recent revelation about implementing a new work schedule in order to achieve a healthier work-life balance. The media personality, who has long been known for his zealous work ethic, is now advocating for a four-day workweek and has put strict rules in place to ensure a more balanced lifestyle.

Cowell revealed in an exclusive interview with The Sun that he has significantly reduced his working hours, opting for a four-day workweek from Monday to Thursday. This shift in routine is part of his conscious effort to spend more quality time with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their ten-year-old son, Eric. Cowell emphasized the significance of taking Fridays off, calling the traditional workday 'pointless.' "Actually, the first thing (I do) is take off Fridays. Don't work on Fridays, because you don't have to," he told the outlet. He added, "I don't think anyone should be working five days a week. It's just pointless."

Cowell also shared some insights into what his daily routine looks like with this updated work schedule. He emphasized the importance of eating dinner at 5 p.m. and refraining from making calls or sending emails after 5:30 p.m. The music mogul also emphasized the importance of doing things like watching 'happy movies' and spending time outside.

After years of devoting long hours a day to high-profile shows like The X Factor, America's Got Talent, and Britain's Got Talent, which often required him to travel extensively for filming, he has decided to overhaul his demanding work schedule, reported the Daily Mail.

This news comes on the heels of Cowell's recent candidness about his mental health issues in an interview with the Mirror earlier this year. Cowell discussed the positive impact of therapy on his life, lamenting the fact that he had not sought help sooner. The media mogul's decision to prioritize mental health was also consistent with the growing recognition of the value of mental health in the workplace.

The media mogul's commitment to a healthier work-life balance is reflected not only in his work schedule but also in his personal life. Cowell's commitment to spending quality time with his son, Eric, demonstrated a shift in priorities, with family trumping the relentless pursuit of professional success. "You've got to be absolutely focused because they know when you're faking it, and it's kind of like, 'Okay, what do you want to do today?’ ‘I want to drive 25 miles to buy a Pokemon card'," Cowell said. "I'm like, ‘Brilliant! We'll do it.’ And you just kind of just got to go there, you know? And it really is worth it."

Cowell embarks on a new chapter in his career as he will be seen in AGT: Fantasy League, a unique spin-off of America's Got Talent. This new format introduces a competitive element among the judges, who will form fantasy teams and compete alongside the contestants as well as critique them. The show, which will premiere on January 1, 2024, aims to engage viewers innovatively by giving them the ability to vote via the America's Got Talent app from the start.

