Shooting Near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

One person was killed, and four others were injured in a shooting near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, April 7, authorities said. According to a report by The Independent, a gunfight broke out outside a building housing the Israeli consulate between three attackers and police.

Videos circulating on social media showed a police officer taking cover while holding a firearm as gunfire occurred. According to reports, at least one person was seen lying injured at the scene.

🚨🇹🇷🇮🇱 Insane Footage of Turkish security teams and shoot out, with terrorist, who has killed at least two people this morning at the Israeli Consulate in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/KMoOriofoV — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 7, 2026

Authorities said the attackers were “neutralized,” with one killed and two injured. Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the exchange, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said.

Initial reports indicated that as many as three people may have been killed, though details were unclear as the situation continued to develop. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said the attackers had been identified and that two of the suspects were brothers.

He said the individuals had traveled to Istanbul in a rental vehicle from Izmit and that at least one of them had ties to an organization that exploits religion. Meanwhile, Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident, Turkey’s justice minister, Akın Gürlek, confirmed.

BREAKING: Shooting reported near Israel’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey pic.twitter.com/tBri0m3Ivt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 7, 2026

Authorities said one deputy chief public prosecutor and two prosecutors were assigned to the case and had arrived at the scene to begin their examination. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing and being conducted in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

No Israeli diplomats were present in Turkey at the time of the incident, including at the consulate or the embassy in Ankara.

The governor said it has been nearly three years since diplomatic personnel were stationed at the consulate. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it was aware of reports of gunfire near the consulate in Istanbul.

BREAKING: Clashes between unidentified gunmen and Turkish security forces near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. At least 3 gunmen killed. Turkish media TRT Haber reports two Turkish security forces were injured in the clashes. pic.twitter.com/C8EaF651xZ — World Source News (@Worldsource24) April 7, 2026

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Turkey and Israel following recent remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizing Israel’s military actions.

Relations between the two countries have been strained since the war in Gaza, which Erdogan previously described as “the lowest point in humanity” during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2025.

Last month, Harun Armagan, vice chair of foreign affairs for Erdogan’s ruling party, said Turkey had played a role in facilitating communication between Iran and the United States to encourage de-escalation and direct negotiations.