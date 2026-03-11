Shooting at Rihanna’s LA Home Was ‘Deliberate,’ Criminal Complaint Says After Florida Woman’s Arrest

Trigger Warning: The story mentions instances of gun violence.

The woman suspected in the shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home on March 8 has been arrested. Authorities have charged 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Florida in connection with the incident. Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were in an Airstream trailer on the property at the time. The singer’s mother and her staff were also at home when the incident took place.

While no one was injured, the shooting was “willful, deliberate, and premeditated,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE Magazine.

According to Jim McDonnell, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, people near their property reported seeing a woman who was allegedly wearing a wig and driving a white Tesla repeatedly going around the area. The woman approached the residence, after which gunshots were heard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@ladaoffice)

Prosecutors allege Ortiz traveled to the residence intending to kill the singer with an AR-15-style rifle. Ortiz faces one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

During a March 10 arraignment, Ortiz’s attorney initially entered a not-guilty plea but later withdrew it to delay the arraignment until March 25. At the court appearance, Ivanna Ortiz was seen wearing the basic blue prison uniform, accompanied by a braided hairstyle.

She is currently being held on $1.8 million bail. If convicted on all charges, she could face life in state prison. Florida state health records show Ortiz has been a licensed speech pathologist since 2024. She also has a history of prior arrests.

It remains unclear whether the woman has any connection to Rihanna or her family. Still, a Facebook profile appearing to belong to Ortiz had more than one post referencing the Umbrella singer.

In a post dated February 23, Ortiz wrote to the singer, “say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me.”

According to NBC News, the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office confirmed it has been appointed to represent Ortiz but said it cannot comment while the case remains before the court. The office added that it will make sure the client receives all constitutional protections.

“As in every case, we will work to ensure that our client receives the full protections guaranteed under the Constitution,” the office said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Evening News (@cbseveningnews)

District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke to the media during a news conference outside the courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. “When an individual comes into our community and decides to shoot it up, that individual will be arrested and held fully accountable for her actions,” he added.

Consequently, sources described the situation as “terrifying” for the singer and her family. According to ANI, the Grammy winner has been “freaking out” after the incident. She has left the Los Angeles home with her kids, RZA, Riot and Rocki, as authorities have sealed the entire street. Sources further claim that Rihanna is “okay” and coping with the aftermath of the incident.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for further updates.