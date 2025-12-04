Shocking Video of ICE Agents Surrounding Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew’s Mother Goes Viral — Netizens Say “It Wasn’t Random”

Karoline Leavitt‘s nephew’s mother, Bruna Ferreira, was recently arrested by ICE agents. Now the video of her arrest and ICE agents cornering her car is going viral. She was arrested on Nov. 12 while she was going to pick up her 11-year-old son she has with Leavitt’s brother Michael.

The video shows Ferreira, of Brazilian roots, who was in a silver Honda Civic. She was blocked by five unmarked ICE vehicles. ICE agents in plain clothes got out of their vehicles and escorted Ferreira out of her car. She was then detained at the Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

Ferreira came to the U.S. as a child in 1998, so she is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Her sister has set up a GoFundMe to support her legal battle. She explained how painful her sister’s absence is for her son.

A new video captures masked ICE agents in unmarked vehicles swarming the mother of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew before hauling her away. There’s no way this was random. pic.twitter.com/Sf2fk8jkSe — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 3, 2025



The detained woman’s son is hoping for her to be home for the holidays. Ferreira and Michael were engaged but split more than a decade ago. Their son was living with the father since birth full-time, but still had a relationship with his mother.

So far, Michael has only been concerned about his son’s privacy and safety. An insider revealed that their son has always lived in New Hampshire with his father. He has never lived with his mother, reports The Daily Beast.

Many are questioning how she remained connected to her son all these years. Although Ferreira does not have a criminal record, according to her lawyer, ICE has labeled her a “criminal illegal alien.”

Oopsie! Let’s see how Karoline Leavitt spins this! 😂 The mother of KaroLYIN’s nephew has been detained by ICE in a Louisiana facility. She came to U.S. on DACA program, and has been here for 26 years with no criminal record. pic.twitter.com/5eh6jJtdAY — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) November 26, 2025



People were appalled by the way the agents surrounded her vehicle. One X user commented, “I think it was a revenge hit because the brother refused to pay child support.” Another one posted, “Originally thought it may have been random, but this footage strongly suggests she was targeted, likely after they called it in.”

The third one commented, “Of course it wasn’t random. Imagine how happy Leavitt’s brother must be that he doesn’t have to share his son with his ex anymore. No more splitting time around the holidays, no more going to court over custody arrangements.”

There has been speculation that relations have been strained. While the mother of Leavitt’s nephew was sharing custody with the father, Karoline and her haven’t spoken in years.