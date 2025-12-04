News

Shocking Video of ICE Agents Surrounding Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew’s Mother Goes Viral — Netizens Say “It Wasn’t Random”

Published on: December 4, 2025 at 9:23 AM ET

Bruna Ferreira was cornered by five different ICE vehicles.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother detained by ICE.
Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother of Brazilian roots was detained by ICE agents. (Image Source: LePapillonBlu2/X; Karoline Leavitt/X)

Karoline Leavitt‘s nephew’s mother, Bruna Ferreira, was recently arrested by ICE agents. Now the video of her arrest and ICE agents cornering her car is going viral. She was arrested on Nov. 12 while she was going to pick up her 11-year-old son she has with Leavitt’s brother Michael.

The video shows Ferreira, of Brazilian roots, who was in a silver Honda Civic. She was blocked by five unmarked ICE vehicles. ICE agents in plain clothes got out of their vehicles and escorted Ferreira out of her car. She was then detained at the Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

Ferreira came to the U.S. as a child in 1998, so she is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Her sister has set up a GoFundMe to support her legal battle. She explained how painful her sister’s absence is for her son.


The detained woman’s son is hoping for her to be home for the holidays. Ferreira and Michael were engaged but split more than a decade ago. Their son was living with the father since birth full-time, but still had a relationship with his mother.

So far, Michael has only been concerned about his son’s privacy and safety. An insider revealed that their son has always lived in New Hampshire with his father. He has never lived with his mother, reports The Daily Beast. 

Many are questioning how she remained connected to her son all these years. Although Ferreira does not have a criminal record, according to her lawyer, ICE has labeled her a “criminal illegal alien.”


People were appalled by the way the agents surrounded her vehicle. One X user commented, “I think it was a revenge hit because the brother refused to pay child support.” Another one posted, “Originally thought it may have been random, but this footage strongly suggests she was targeted, likely after they called it in.”

The third one commented, “Of course it wasn’t random. Imagine how happy Leavitt’s brother must be that he doesn’t have to share his son with his ex anymore. No more splitting time around the holidays, no more going to court over custody arrangements.”

There has been speculation that relations have been strained. While the mother of Leavitt’s nephew was sharing custody with the father, Karoline and her haven’t spoken in years.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *