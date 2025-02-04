Shocking! Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Dru–ing and Se–ally A–aulting an Aspiring Male Singer

Sean “Diddy” Combs has recently been accused of se–ally a–aulting and dru–ing an aspiring male singer in 2015, as per a new lawsuit filed against the already accused hip-hop mogul. The alleged lawsuit centers around the allegations of an anonymous man who is identified as John Doe. The lawsuit was filed on Monday by a Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee in the New York Supreme Court.

As per the documents which have been obtained by USA Today, the man who’s suing Diddy for se–al battery is now seeking a series of damages. The amount for damages shall be determined at the trial, to address the emotional and financial distress he has allegedly suffered.

John Doe, who according to reports had a burgeoning business relationship with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, has alleged that Combs’ assault took place at an after-party in LA when he was 23-years-old. Sean Combs had apparently promised the young singer a record deal with Bad Boy and “studio time with Combs himself.”

Prosecutors have detailed new allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Among the charges, prosecutors say he led a criminal organization they call the Combs Enterprise.

“The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years,” the lawsuit stated. “Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not.” In the statement to USA TODAY Combs’ attorneys responded to the lawsuit saying, “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never se–ally a–aulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The Grammy-winning rapper, who’s denied all these accusations against him, is in custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. His upcoming trial has been scheduled to begin on May 5.

As per Monday’s lawsuit, John Doe was an up-and-coming singer and rapper who had received “multiple invitations to open for well-known artists at venues across California,” that includes a series of appearances in nightclubs in the LA area.

Sean Combs has reportedly attended Doe’s performance at QC’s 20/20, a concert and nightclub venue in Montebello, California, because Diddy’s record label was interested in Doe’s show. Before the young singer took to the stage, a “longtime and well-known associate of Combs” allegedly informed John Doe that Sean Combs “had heard of his talent and would be watching him perform.”

In addition to that, the anonymous Combs associate told Doe that if his performances were well-received by Combs, he’d take the opportunity to help Doe land a record deal with Bad Boy Records. After his performance, Doe attended the after-party at the music venue, where Doe came across a range of d–gs, alcoholic beverages and “well-known artists and entertainers, many of whom were partaking in d–gs.”

Investigation Discovery’s four-part docuseries ‘The Fall of Diddy’ detailed new allegations against Sean Combs, including from his ex Kat Pasion, who claims that he threatened her after a nonconsensual incident in 2021. https://t.co/xcPpBMt4mo — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 29, 2025

Amid the alleged state of intoxication, John Doe reportedly woke up “from a physical jolt” and found his pants removed and he was being groped by the rapper. Doe also reported that he believes Sean Combs had been performing o–l s– on Doe during the alleged encounter.

Even though Doe has reported that he tried to resist Comb’s s–ual advances, the rap mogul was allegedly threatening Doe, and told him that he could “easily contact his manager and ruin any chances he had of succeeding in the music industry.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support to survivors and their loved ones in English and Spanish at: 800.656.HOPE (4673) and Hotline.RAINN.org and en Español RAINN.org/es.