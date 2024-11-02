Shirley MacLaine Recalls Uncomfortable Meeting with Trump in The '80s: “He Was Undressing Himself…”

In her new memoir called The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Lifetime, legendary actress Shirley MacLaine shared a very wild story about a strange experience she had with Donald Trump back in the 1980s. She recalled an unusual incident that happened when she was checking out an apartment in Manhattan's 666 Fifth Avenue building.

Shirley MacLaine accepts two awards during the 2017 Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on March 9, 2017. (Image Source: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The encounter, which took place when Trump was establishing himself as a prominent real estate mogul, left MacLaine feeling deeply unsettled. "There was a vacant apartment in that building. I went up to look at it, and walked in because I knew it was available, and he was there. We met in a room where no one else was. In his head, I could see he was undressing himself and me, and I got out of there very fast," she revealed to People. "Didn't take the apartment either — and it was too expensive," she added firmly.

...

During this time, Trump was becoming famous by appearing on big shows like The Oprah Winfrey Show and David Letterman. He was transitioning from just a real estate developer into a well-known public figure. Everything took place in one of his large skyscrapers in Manhattan, demonstrating how his empire was expanding throughout the city.

Over the course of her lengthy and remarkable career, MacLaine talked candidly about her interactions with various US presidents. The acclaimed actress has met an impressive 13 presidents since Harry Truman, offering her unique insights into America's political leadership over the decades. She admired Ronald Reagan and wrote, "Reagan as a person very much; he was a show business favorite." She was also captivated by Jimmy Carter, as she recalled being 'fascinated by [his] intelligence.'

The Oscar winner's book, which is filled with unforgettable experiences from both Hollywood and politics, is like a pictorial diary of her amazing life. What’s really interesting is how she moves between those two worlds. The only president she didn't meet was Richard Nixon. She openly said, "I never encountered Nixon. I thought he was ridiculous and wouldn't want to have met him," according to The Independent.

Among her most memorable political moments was her participation in President John F. Kennedy's legendary 1962 birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden, the same night Marilyn Monroe delivered her famous Happy Birthday performance. MacLaine performed alongside Jimmy Durante that evening, securing her place in one of presidential history's most iconic moments. In addition to a snapshot from the afterparty and a scandalous story about Monroe and John and Robert Kennedy, the book also features a picture of MacLaine with Ted Kennedy, the youngest Kennedy brother, 22 years later. "Here, I'm telling Teddy Kennedy that story in 1984," she wrote, "and he's laughing about how the boys got away with it all the time."