Shiloh Set to Leave Angelina Jolie’s $ 25M Home to Live with Dad Brad Pitt, Angie is Not Happy

Shiloh is well known for being a 'mini-me' version of both her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The buzz is that the seventeen-year-old is set to step out of her mother's $ 25 million mansion in Los Angeles and start living with her father.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

According to reports from Radar Online, Jolie's daughter is anticipated to make the move once she turns 18 in May. The actor from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is said to have been "ecstatic" upon hearing the news from Shiloh. According to The U.S. Sun, a source revealed, "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Pitt and has always been daddy's little girl. Shiloh can walk over at any time to see [Angelina] and her brothers and sisters."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

The source asserted that the Eternals actress is not thrilled with the teen's decision but acknowledges that Shiloh "can make her own choices." Furthermore, apart from their teenager, the former couple also has four other children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor reportedly maintains good relations with the twins, the insider revealed that Maddox, Pax, and Zahara have yet to "mend their relationship" with him. Pitt's million dollar mansion in Los Feliz, California, is located near the Maleficent actor's residence.

"Shiloh goes to live with her father, she hates Angelina Jolie!"



Well, while Shiloh accompanied and always supported her mother, Brad Pitt worried about being caught with the fame seeker and show off his chicken legs. #BradPittIsAnAbuser #BradPitt#AngelinaJolie#ShilohJolie pic.twitter.com/tPA3ZaPJtm — Dark Fenix (@DarkFey_) April 1, 2024

Pitt made an attempt to reverse Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake in the Chateau Miraval winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, post their divorce. Jolie orchestrated the sale of her stake to Yuri's group for $64 million through her investment firm Nouvel. "There’s a long way to go in this litigation, but at the moment, the momentum is certainly with Brad. In recent months, he’s landed three courtroom wins across three different jurisdictions: Luxembourg, the United States, and now France," a source close to Shiloh revealed.

📸 Angelina Jolie boarded a flight in LAX with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, 2011. pic.twitter.com/gV5vWo1DfJ — D.K. (@angeltresjolie_) March 21, 2024

"From the moment this hostile takeover bid began, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to be bullied - and he meant it. He has stood his ground and will continue to do what is right," the source continued. Recent revelations of a social media post by Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, the son of Jolie and Pitt, have brought attention to the strained dynamics within the family. According to reports from the Mirror, Pitt is said to be seeking mediation in an effort to reconcile with his estranged children. The situation unfolded when Pax shared his grievances about Pitt on his private Instagram account on Father's Day in 2020. Pax criticized his father for creating turmoil in the lives of those closest to him, referring to his father as a "world-class a-hole" and a "f*ing awful human being." The trio are yet to reconcile and remain estranged.