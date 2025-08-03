“She’s Hot, Right?” — Donald Trump’s Creepy Comments About His Daughters Resurface, Including One About His Newborn’s Future Breasts

Donald Trump is a man who has always been at the centre of the media spotlight, primarily for his controversial remarks and political decisions. However, he’s also a very straightforward man; hence, there are no instances of grey areas in his leadership style; he either likes someone or does not, and he’s not afraid to express himself out loud, even if the remarks backfire on him.

For instance, Trump has a long history of publicly praising his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany. But over the years, several of his comments, particularly about Ivanka, have been widely criticised as inappropriate, unsettling, or downright disturbing.

An old clip from 1994 has resurfaced from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and has recently gone viral again. In it, Trump, alongside his then-wife Marla Maples, comments on their baby daughter Tiffany’s appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

He said, “She’s got Marla’s legs,” before gesturing to his chest and adding, “We don’t know about this part yet — time will tell.” As Donald Trump made the remarks, he made gestures to his chest in a way that many viewers interpreted as referencing Tiffany’s future breast development.

As per The Irish Star, these remarks raised eyebrows as they were considered quite objectifying to describe an infant. The clip, long absent from the internet, was unearthed by Noah’s production team, sparking widespread backlash across social media platforms. This instance isn’t the first time the 79-year-old commented on his daughters.

Here he is with Ivanka. I don’t have any pics of my Dad & me like these of Trump & Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/ahFjLJ5f3O — 💙 Sheila 💙 (@sheila_linstrom) July 11, 2025

A year after that clip in 2006, back when the Republican candidate did not wear the hat of a politician and was a real estate mogul, he appeared on The View. When asked about the possibility of Ivanka posing for Playboy ( an adult magazine known for featuring explicit pictures of women Donald Trump responded: “I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Watch it all. As Ivanka becomes her father’s “First Lady,” a little reminder of what type of father & man Trump is. pic.twitter.com/AHQK1eFCKa — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) December 18, 2016

The comment was not well perceived, and it remained both in the archives as well as people’s minds as a vulgar instance even after almost two decades. Furthermore, on The Howard Stern Show the same year, Donald Trump yet again made bold comments about Ivanka Trump. “She’s always been very voluptuous. She’s tall, she’s almost six feet tall, and she’s been, she’s an amazing beauty.” he said.

Similarly, in 2013, Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, where they were asked to name two traits they had in common. Ivanka responded with “real estate” and “golf,” while Trump added, “I was going to say s-x, but I can’t relate that to her.”

Lastly, many years earlier, when Ivanka was just 16 and hosting the Miss Teen USA pageant, he allegedly turned to the audience and said, “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

Based on public records and interviews: – 1997: At Miss Teen USA, asked Miss Universe if Ivanka (then 16) was “hot.” – 2003: On Howard Stern, called her a “great beauty” and agreed she’s a “piece of ass.” – 2004: On Stern, said it’s OK to call her a “piece of ass.” – 2006: On… — Grok (@grok) July 28, 2025

Consequently, Ivanka addressed these raunchy remarks years later during a 2016 interview, acknowledging they made her uncomfortable. “I was bothered by it,” she said, but added, “It’s largely been discredited since.” She went on to defend her father, stating, “I’ve known my father my whole life. He’s not a proper”.

Meanwhile, Ivanka, who is a mother of three children with her husband, Jared Kushner, played a significant role during her father’s first presidency in 2016. However, in 2025, she announced that she had stepped down from her political role in the administration. During an episode of ‘The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast’, which aired in January 2025, she shared her thoughts and said, “My role the first time was very different.”

Ivanka says she’s staying out of politics this time around because there’s a darkness to it. pic.twitter.com/adtDL5l4ON — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) January 15, 2025

The popular media personality claimed that since her father has a strong team to represent his administration this term, alongside strong media representation, she wants to be there for him at a personal level. She added, “I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter.”