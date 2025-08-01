“She Was Not an Object” — Virginia Giuffre’s Brother Slams Donald Trump for His Bizarre Comment on Her

Virginia Giuffre’s brother is speaking up against Donald Trump’s most recent statement related to his late sister. Giuffre was a survivor of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s s-x-trafficking scandal. Sky Roberts pointed out how inappropriate it was for Trump to say that his sister was “stolen.”

Sky Roberts spoke on his family’s behalf when he noted how “shocked” he and his family were at what the President said. Virginia’s brother objected to the use of the word “stolen” in his sister’s case while tearing up as he spoke.

“I think we were shocked by it. Especially when they used the term ‘stolen,’ because she’s not an object, she’s a person,” he noted, as per The Mirror. He went on to add how, following Trump’s statement, Virginia’s family has started questioning how much the President knew about Epstein’s crimes.

Trump has repeatedly denied being associated with the s-x offender. The President has denied all rumors that claimed that he was friends with the disgraced billionaire. The 79-year-old has previously claimed that he cut off ties with him before he was even convicted for his crimes.

The President claimed that Epstein, who frequented Mar-a-Lago in Florida, had poached his staff without his knowledge. “Everyone knows the people that were taken,” Trump noted.

Virginia Guiffre is one of the most prominent victims of the deceased s-x offender. The 41-year-old who passed away in April of this year was a survivor of s-x trafficking and dedicated her life to advocating for survivors like her. Virginia served as a locker girl at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.

#VirginiaGiuffre was just a kid, with nobody to protect her. She found the courage to speak up about being S.A.’ed and trafficked by #GhislaineMaxwell. She took her own life in April 2025.

0 leniency for #Maxwell. The effing nerve to ask for immunity! pic.twitter.com/0NAk5hw5Jy — Hope 🌎☝🏿🕊 (@fugeegirl) July 29, 2025

On Tuesday, the President named Virginia as one of the victims who were allegedly poached from his club. “I think that was one of the people. He stole her,” he said while onboard Air Force One. He went on to share that she was one of the many people who were “taken out” of the spa and hired by the billionaire.

Trump claimed that he had no knowledge about Epstein’s actions. “And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa. I don’t want you taking people,’” he added.

The President shares that Epstein agreed to stop doing that until he came back to allegedly steal more people from Mar-a-Lago. “He did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here,'” the 79-year-old recalled. He claimed that he had the sex offender from the club in 2004.

Virginia’s name has been put in the spotlight again after Trump spoke about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. Ghislaine Maxwell was Epstein’s girlfriend and associate, also linked with the sex trafficking racket.

Heartbreaking: Virginia Giuffre’s family is asked how they’d react if trump pardons Ghislaine Maxwell: “It would be a disgrace of justice. It would be picking abusers over survivors again.” 😡💔 DO NOT PARDON MAXWELL. pic.twitter.com/cmAS7TnoAO — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 31, 2025

Trump was recently asked if he planned on pardoning Maxwell. He did not reveal what his decision on the matter is, but added that he was “allowed to do it.” Virginia’s family spoke up and urged the President not to pardon her.

“She’s not an object; she’s a person,” Virginia’s brother said in response to the President’s statement. Sky Roberts pointed out how Guiffre was a mother and his sister. “She was recruited by Maxwell. She wasn’t stolen,” Roberts asserted.