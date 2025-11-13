‘She Wanted Elon’s Baby’ – Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend Accused of Dating Him to Get Close to Musk

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, may have had an ulterior motive when she started dating him. Her alleged goal wasn’t just dating Trump Jr. — it was getting close to Elon Musk. She wanted to get close to the Tesla billionaire, soon to be the first trillionaire.

Musk has been close to the Trump family, especially Donald Trump, who is Anderson’s boyfriend’s father. She did not just want to date Musk but wanted to have his babies. Anderson’s friend interviewed with the Daily Mail and stated, “She told me she wanted to have one of Elon’s babies, and she thought going after Don Jr would help her get close to Elon.”

Don Jr.’s Girlfriend was reportedly going after Elon Musk and only dating Don Jr. to get close to Elon…. pic.twitter.com/SvkVoUDhsi — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 12, 2025



She told several of us this was her ultimate goal.” Her friend remains anonymous, but revealed her grand plan. Musk, who has 14 children, was reportedly part of Anderson’s long-shot plan — though it never materialized.

Musk believes the birth rates are declining, so by having so many kids, he is contributing to the solution. However, Musk has not publicly dated anyone after Grimes in 2022. Anderson’s clever plan did not happen in reality!

Before dating Don Jr., Bettina Anderson had her eyes on Elon Musk, ultimately settling on Trump’s eldest son, according to the Daily Mail. “She told me she wanted to have one of Elon’s babies and thought going after Don Jr would help her get close to Elon,” a friend told the… pic.twitter.com/rDp0AYiu6T — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 12, 2025



She and Don Jr. started dating right around his breakup with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. They were first caught in a PDA moment in Palm Beach, Florida, when Don Jr had just confirmed his breakup. Sources alleged Anderson hoped dating Trump Jr. would help her get closer to Musk — and his fortune.

Now it looks like Anderson is all team Trump. She does not post Don Jr. on her socials, but when an article came out that called him a spoiled heir, she fought back. She added the story to her Instagram profile with the caption, “Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.”

Moreover, she appreciated her boyfriend calling him brilliant and loveliest. Her appreciation for Don Jr. may be genuine and let her get away from such news and claims made by former friends.