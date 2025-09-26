“She Sounds Like a…” – Nancy Mace Slammed Online for Defending Trump’s Tylenol Comments

Republican Rep Nancy Mace is facing online criticism for defending President Donald Trump‘s claim that taking Tylenol is linked to autism in children. Despite medical experts and the makers of Tylenol stating that there’s no link between autism and Tylenol, Nancy Mace defended the statement in her Newsmax interview on Wednesday.

She said, “They hate Trump more than they love their babies,” pointing at the people criticizing Trump for his claims about the medication. Furthermore, she mentioned how pregnant women are recording and posting videos of them taking Tylenol.

Mace further added, “I mean that to me, it is so insane where we are today. Like, the Democrat Party has some ownership in this, and they need to take responsibility for this. They’re denying science. They’re denying there’s violence when they’re egging it on, and we can’t get past that until they recognize their role in it. Yeah.”

According to her, people are denying science by not believing Trump’s claims, even when many experts and several republicans have refuted the statement.

Republican physician, Senator Bill Cassidy, went on X to post, “I understand and applaud President Trump’s desire to address this issue and to support HHS. HHS should release the new data that it has to support this claim. The preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case.”

President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Susan Kressly, stated, “Today’s White House event on autism was filled with dangerous claims and misleading information that sends a confusing message to parents and expecting parents and does a disservice to autistic individuals.”

Needless to say, Mace is under fire for her defensive take on Trump’s Tylenol theories. One critic commented, “She sounds like a colossal idiot.” Another person asked if Aspirin and Tylenol weren’t invented until 1955, yet people had autism before that, with cases documented as early as 1911. This doesn’t support the theory.

Another user online pointed out If the administration cared about autism, they wouldn’t cut Medicaid, medical research. Moreover, Autism isn’t a disease; hence, correlation doesn’t equal causation. Release the Epstein files.” No matter what the controversy, people are still determined to see the Epstein files and his client’s names.

Another critic commented, “No pregnant woman should get their medical advice from that dumpster fire of a President.” Several users pointed out that no scientific study suggests there is a link between Tylenol and autism, and only Nancy Mace is denying science; no one else.

Many people also went after what’s happening politically, saying this claim is just another example of the administration giving twisted, biased studies and lies without real medical experts’ advice. One of them stated, “it’s about weaponizing fear to score political points. If they truly cared, they’d be fighting for prenatal care, paid leave, and accessible healthcare instead of pushing propaganda.”