“She Should Be Fired” — Conservative Radio Host Slams Pam Bondi Over Handling of Epstein Files

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi’s defensive performance in front of Congress. He asked Donald Trump to fire her if she does not resign on her own over her role in handling the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The radio host took to X to share that he is hoping for Bondi’s resignation since she could not prosecute anyone mentioned in the Epstein files. Her role in downplaying the evidence from the infamous documents has garnered massive criticism over the past year.

Erickson went on to make a major prediction for the Democrats. In reference to the possibility of Bondi never having to resign or get fired, he added, “But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year.”

When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign. But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year. pic.twitter.com/IahqskOAHW — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 11, 2026

Bondi was asked several questions by the lawmakers about the documents related to the Epstein case. She has been accused of playing a crucial role in protecting the rich and influential people, including Trump, mentioned on the files from getting prosecuted.

At the beginning of 2025, she had claimed to have the Epstein list on her desk. However, later on, she denied her own claims. Moreover, the DOJ released heavily redacted files after the Transparency Act was passed.

Both Democratic and republicans lawmakers asked for an explanation over the excessive redactions. However, Bondi did not even answer the lawmakers’ questions but changed the topic. She praised the stock market performance instead.

Pam Bondi LOSES HER MIND when asked why she has not indicted any of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. “The Dow is over 50k right now, the Nasdaq smashing records, that’s what we should be talking about!!” pic.twitter.com/88SpUdGbpK — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) February 11, 2026



Meanwhile, netizens agreed with Erickson and shared that they want Bondi to be replaced. One X user commented, “Her handling of Epstein has been a blunder every step of the way. She should go – and quickly, so a replacement can still be confirmed.”

Another one added, “Such an odd and terrible answer for the hat she wears. She’s not the Treasury Secretary nor is she the Press Secretary. She is the one IN CHARGE of the Epstein situation.”

The third one chimed in, “She’s a joke, plays attorney general on TV, she really can’t be taken seriously as a lawyer after her act as attorney general.” In the wake of the release of the Epstein Files, several MAGA loyalists are opening their eyes and choosing to question the Trump administration.