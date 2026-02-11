MAGA Ally Lauren Boebert Is Seemingly Furious After Seeing Unredacted Epstein Files

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert reportedly got to see the unredacted Epstein files and decided to break with Donald Trump’s administration. The DOJ released millions of redacted documents to the public, hiding various names and details about victims.

However, Boebert saw some of the unredacted files, and concluded, “I think that there are folks who are definitely implicated and co-conspirators.”

Boebert will be going back to see more files soon, as she told reporter Pablo Manríquez during an interview. She also mentioned her shock at reading the details from the files.

She referred to the code language that was repeatedly used in the files about consumption, the meaning of which is unclear, whether it was human flesh. Moreover, there were several references to torture in the emails.

🚨 UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES ARE LEAVING LAWMAKERS STUNNED Rep. Lauren Boebert says what she read was so disturbing it raised questions she never expected to ask. She describes coded language, repeated references to torture, and communications that appear deliberately obscured



She further added, “I don’t think everyone there who was talking about underage girls being trafficked are victims.” Despite the transparency act, the files were heavily redacted to protect the names of influential people.

Boebert also spoke about Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator. Boebert feels she should be in a harsher prison and should get even more time.

She said that the fact Maxwell is planning to invoke the Fifth Amendment and speak out honestly if Trump grants her clemency is “absolutely disgusting.”

US Rep. Lauren Boebert was filmed leaving the DOJ reading room after reviewing unredacted Epstein Files. She states that many of the redactions are not victims, & that Ghislaine Maxwell should have more prison time – that "it's absolutely disgusting."

Trump’s losing all support. pic.twitter.com/oOS6Y343aD — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t convinced and is not thinking about pardoning Maxwell. He said, “I don’t rule it in or out, I don’t even think about it.” Boebert, a Trump ally for a long time, was one of the Republicans who were vocal about the release of Epstein files.

Now that she has seen the unredacted files, there are several speculations and theories. One X user commented, “I give Boebert less than 3 months before she’s openly against Trump.”

Other users pointed out the horrific details present in the files that are making lawmakers turn against the Trump administration.

DOJ claimed to have redacted only the names of the victims and people related to ongoing investigations. On the other hand, several victims expressed their disappointment after seeing the redacted files.

Both Republican and democratic lawmakers criticized the over-redacted files, demanding an explanation.

Boebert’s latest statements also contradict what FBI director Kash Patel revealed. According to him, there was no “credible information” linked to Jeffrey Epstein trafficking underage girls.