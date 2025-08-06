She Mysteriously Vanished From a Cruise Holiday in 1998 — 27 Years Later, the FBI Might Reopen the Cold Case

It’s a different fear for readers and investigators when old cases get uncovered and fresh headlines are formed to inform readers about recent developments. The mysterious disappearance of Amy Bradley in 1998 may soon receive renewed attention from federal investigators, 27 years after she vanished without a trace during a family cruise. What started as a blissful family cruise vacation was a lifelong event of regret, confusion, and grief.

Amy was just 23 when she went missing from a Royal Caribbean ship in the early morning hours while it was docked near Curaçao. Her father saw her in the morning before she vanished. Despite extensive investigations by the FBI at the time, no conclusion was declared, and her case remained cold until 2025.

Netflix released a new mini-series covering the case on July 16. George Levett, who works with a Conveyancing Solicitor, explained in an exclusive interview with The Mirror US that the high-profile documentary could lead to significant legal developments.

“Any new evidence or credible leads brought about by public tips could result in reopening investigations, but only if the originating jurisdiction agrees,” he said. “The publicity might encourage new witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward,” Levett added. “If public or political pressure grows, law enforcement could be compelled to re-evaluate the case file.”

After the release of the Netflix documentary “Amy Bradley Is Missing,” a petition calling on all cruise ships to implement an “Amy Alert” system is gaining momentum. “Statistically, the first few hours are critical in any disappearance case,” writes petition starter Kendra.… pic.twitter.com/WTliizUjtY — Change.org (@Change) July 22, 2025

Sadly, Amy was never found, and many theories suggest that she fell prey to human tr-fficking. But, Filmmaker Ari Mark, who produced the documentary, confirmed that several new tips have already come in from viewers since the show’s release. “We’ve received a few leads, but we can’t discuss or verify them yet—they could still be false,” Mark said.

I’m very convinced Amy is alive and was trafficked into prostitution, the sightings all seem very legitimate & THAT photo on the website is just too close. I really do think Alistar Douglas (Yellow) and someone working on the ship had some involvement.#AmyBradleyIsMissing — Storm ⛈⚡️ (@Stormviking010) July 17, 2025

The three-part series has drawn attention from the true crime community, with many viewers praising its depth. Previously, the shocking case has also been featured in popular shows like ‘Unsolved Mysteries’, ‘America’s Most Wanted’, and ‘Disappeared’, where the 23-year-old’s family has also appeared while seeking answers for the 27 years of disappearance.

Amy Bradley went missing 27 years ago and now with “Amy Bradley is Missing” hitting Netflix, her family believes the case is hotter than ever! Her brother @bradrad5bradley joined us on TMZ Live to talk about what they’ve learned from all these new tips! pic.twitter.com/ahf8ytWUvA — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) August 5, 2025

The documentary serves as a light after prolonged darkness in the case of Amy’s mother. Iva Bradley sighs in relief, reigniting hope to find her daughter somehow. Filmmaker Ari Mark said they (the family) are ‘over the moon’ and that Amy’s story is finally getting the attention it deserves. Now, the world knows her name.”

George Levett highlighted how this renewed interest might spark broader conversations around maritime law and cruise ship passenger safety. From a legal perspective, the documentary could serve as a powerful tool to reignite interest in the case. Still, the makers believe that reopening the age-old case might require people to deal with new judicial hurdles and questions.

“Any new evidence or credible tips could justify reopening the case,” Ari Mark said, “but only if the appropriate jurisdiction agrees to proceed. The Amy Bradley case is once again under public scrutiny, and this increased focus may finally push the investigation forward after nearly three decades.”

Thanks to Netflix for always highlighting the important and interesting cases that need representation, thereby proving why they are one of the best-streaming giants around the globe.