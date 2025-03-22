We’re Obsessing Over Netflix’s Latest Crime Series & Here’s Why You Should Too!

Why is everyone raving about Netflix’s new crime series, ‘Adolescence’? The digital space is filled with so many iconic thrillers and psychological movies that it is impossible to differentiate which is better these days. However, the recently released British miniseries feels like a breath of fresh air in cinema. The show, which may initially feel like a typical thriller, consists of a brilliantly crafted storyline and casting and eventually becomes a gripping story with intense suspense as each episode progresses.

The psychological and crime miniseries, released on March 13, 2025 on Netflix, took the internet by storm upon its arrival and grabbed the number one spot on Netflix worldwide. The response was surprising because the show had little promotion and a string of newcomers.

‘Adolescence’, which is co-created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller, who is abruptly arrested one early morning and accused of the murder of a girl, Katie. Their parents are shattered, and Jamie convinces them he did not do it. However, with each passing episode, new claims are found as Jamie manipulates the law and keeps the viewers in intense suspense.

So, did he do it or not? You will have to watch till the last episode, where the truth is revealed. Set in the stunning landscapes of the UK, much of Adolescence was filmed in Pontefract in the West Yorkshire city of Wakefield.

View this post on Instagram

Jamie is brilliantly played by Owen Cooper, who nails his expressions and the north accent in the series. Moreover, Stephen Graham, who plays Jamie’s dad, Eddie, does his part perfectly, as he seems lost between what went wrong and what he should do as a parent to save his child.

Explaining the theme of ‘Adolescence’, co-creator Graham told Netflix, “One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and social media?’” Graham had the idea for the series after he heard about young boys being involved in knife crimes that have grabbed headlines over the years. We haven’t read any bad reviews of this new miniseries.

From directors to big media houses, everyone has only harped about how brilliant the show was. NDTV Movies described the show as a “breathtaking masterclass in storytelling.” Others have raved about how the show is pure cinema and pointed out the importance of men’s mental health.

i recommend anyone to watch #adolescence, it was truly a heartbreaking and eye opening series. every actor played their roles remarkably. the last scene killed me pic.twitter.com/HbckMg3ron — molly (@tehemollstehe) March 14, 2025

Many have pointed out the haunting final scene, which resonates long after the credits roll. “This final scene had me bawling,” one viewer shared, while others noted the visceral pain of the closing moments.

Beyond brilliant cinematography, cast, and writing, ‘Adolescence’ focuses on male rage and its consequences if it is not controlled. It also talks about the increased pressure and competition youngsters face in school regarding looks desirable at the end of the day. Another aspect of the miniseries has also shown how social media has created a new channel for easy bullying among the youth.

Finished #Adolescence, what an incredible show. We genuinely do not talk enough about the greatness of Stephen Graham. This final scene had me bawling. #adolescencenetflix pic.twitter.com/icTpRI9QDO — 🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 (@KongoZande) March 13, 2025

It also highlights the importance of parents being involved in children’s lives and not being emotionally unavailable to them. Therefore, adolescence is not just a crime thriller; more than that, it is about life and the struggles that modern families face that go beyond why a 13-year-old was suddenly arrested. It’s an eye-opener for many parents who do not know how to connect with their kids today.

Made with simplicity and sheer excellence, ‘Adolescence’ is a must-watch. So, if you have no interesting weekend plans, grab that tub of popcorn, some tissues to be with you as you sob, and some good company and stream it on Netflix right away!