“She Could See Him Doing” – Luigi Mangione’s Attorneys Slam Prosecutors for Lack of Evidence Over His Mother’s Statement

Luigi Mangione‘s attorneys attorneys are challenging the NYPD’s chief of detectives and prosecutors for failing to provide evidence of his mother’s alleged statement. Prosecutors alleged Mangione’s mother said she could see her son carrying out the attack on the healthcare CEO.

However, prosecutors have not provided any evidence supporting the mother’s alleged statements regarding the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. According to the police sergeant, the picture released by the NYPD had a resemblance to Luigi, and he informed the FBI of the same. This was the information Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny received from the San Francisco police.

"To date, there has been no doc. provided in discovery that confirms the CODs statement as to Mrs. Mangione's alleged statement. In fact, all the discovery provided so far indicates that she did not make such a statement."



The chief revealed the police had spoken to Mangione’s mother, who said her son may have gunned down Healthcare CEO Thompson. Kenny stated, “They had a conversation where she didn’t indicate that it was her son in the photograph, but she said it might be something that she could see him doing.”

On November 18, 2024, his mother filed a missing person’s report. Mangione’s attorney now says prosecutors have provided no evidence that his mother ever made such a statement to police.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s defense attorney, stated, “To date, there has been no documentation provided in discovery that confirms the Chief of Detectives’ statement as to Mrs. Mangione’s alleged statement.

She added that all the evidence provided says against it, and authorities have still not corrected it in their documents. Furthermore, she called it “shocking and unconscionable.” If the statement is false, it should have been rectified by now, but it has made a permanent place even in the book “Luigi: The Making and The Meaning.”

Mangione's team contests a statement from NYPD's Chief Detective, who said LM's mom said the shooting "might be something she could she him doing." "In fact, all the discovery provided so far indicates that she did not make such a statement."



Luigi has pleaded not guilty to any charges and will appear in court on Dec. 5. Earlier, the judge had dismissed any terrorism charges against Mangione, stating there was no evidence to prove that.

The attorneys have demanded that the Judge declare the information provided by the DA is insufficient. Meanwhile, prosecutors have to respond before future proceedings. There has also been a lack of communication between the prosecution and the defence.

Even when some issues could have been resolved over the phone, prosecutors refused to do so and insisted on written communication only. But when the defence responded via email, their requests were ignored.