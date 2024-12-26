The citizens of America were taken aback on December 4, 2024 when the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson was shot dead allegedly by 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. He was arrested after a five-day manhunt and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Brooklyn.

What has surprised the authorities and some of the masses is how the suspect has become an internet sensation. If that was not enough, a fundraiser for his legal defense by his supporters has managed to collect around $150,000. It seemed like the support for Mangione was abundant as social media was flooded with sympathetic messages, making it look like the murder was almost celebrated.

Luigi Mangione was reportedly celebrated as a “hero” within the prison walls. Inmates were captivated by his presence and extended him warm gestures. His fellow inmates have shown support and even helped him get a “glow up” before extradition: “The barbershop head had to go to… pic.twitter.com/rttZSRtkwR — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 24, 2024

He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the state murder and terrorism charges slapped against him, with the charges including the fatal shooting of the CEO and Mangione’s association with terrorism. The court appearance was followed by a highly publicized perp walk that grabbed eyeballs. Online spectators were quick enough to discuss it, talking about his new haircut, and groomed face, going gaga over the glow-up. It also was not long ago when Luigi and his lawyer’s matching outfits had become the talk of the town.

Despite being charged with a heinous crime, Luigi has been sharing donations with his newfound wealth. Sources have also reported that Mangione is aware that he is now a viral internet sensation. His arrest has given birth to massive fan support and memes, which made him feel “shocked” and got him “really choked up.”

An insider confirmed that Mangione is used to attention but the recent virality and fanbase has been overwhelming for him. The extreme support from people around the world has given him confidence and reassurance that he will be just fine. He is quite aware of the support he is receiving and his newfound status has moved him significantly.

The sudden popularity of Luigi while in custody has also been noticed by his inmates, who helped him get a polished look. Mangione’s glow-up has been attributed to his fanbase. As per sources, his status as a rising hero has made his time in custody pretty easy.

The media too has been justifying his act of violence with the reason for his crime being attributed to his back injury, inability to have sexual intercourse, and his frustration with the healthcare industry. On a different note, some online users are of the opinion that the empathetic media coverage is a result of white male privilege.

Luigi Mangione’s fingerprints match prints taken at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, police say. Read more: https://t.co/SRC4dswMET pic.twitter.com/2ddD7H6cW5 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 11, 2024

The obsession with humanizing white male suspects is why some think that Luigi is being considered a martyr by online users. Furthermore, several university professors and experts feel that if the convict had been a black man the narrative would have been very different.

Luigi Mangione is currently facing 20 charges in federal court, while prosecutors are seeking a lifetime imprisonment for him.