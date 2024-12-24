Luigi Mangione, who is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has pleaded not guilty. However, what online speculators noticed was the matching outfits of Mangione and his attorney as both of them appeared in court in clothes that seemed like a planned ‘twinning’.

Luigi Mangione, 26, wore a maroon sweater with a light shirt underneath and chinos. His attorney, Karen Agnifilo, was seen wearing a similar outfit. The hearing, under Judge Gregory Carro, took place in the New York State Criminal Courthouse, where Luigi confidently proclaimed not guilty on the courtroom’s microphone for all 11 counts and first-degree murder in support of terrorism.

On December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson was shot outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The event took place at a conference organized by UnitedHealth Group, which Brian attended. Prosecutors are of the view that the murder was planned and linked to terrorism. If Luigi is found guilty, he will be sentenced to lifetime prison without parole.

Mangione was taken to the courtroom accompanied by several officers. Viewers could witness an increase in security, with six officers accompanying the defendant. Mangione has denounced his treatment to be politically motivated. Prosecutor Joel Sideman highlights that the primary authority over the case is the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. He added that ‘the case would advance in state court prior to any federal charges.’ It is anticipated that Luigi will be returned to federal detention after the state proceedings.

The horrific murder and five-day chase have brought the news into the public’s eye. Thompson, who is an influential person in the healthcare industry, was shot. The reasons for the murder have been attributed to rising frustrations around healthcare expenses and insurance plans. Online critics have even referred to Mangione as a ‘folk hero’. These reasons are just speculations, and the reason for the assault hasn’t been revealed yet.

Currently, the color-coordinated outfits of Luigi and his lawyer have attracted considerable attention. Legal experts noticed the rare coincidence, but neither side mentioned the same. Agnifilo has stated that her client is being politically exploited. The hearing date hasn’t been mentioned yet and he has to stay in detention.

What has caught the attention of some online critics is how news reports are trying to justify the murder. From back injury to inability to have intercourse, Luigi’s motif has been in news debates, with reporters accusing his resentment of the healthcare industry as the reason for him committing the crime.

Some social media users, too, are showcasing their sympathy for him, even celebrating his suspected role in the murder. If that was not enough, a fundraiser of $150,000 has been collected for his legal defense. It seems like Mangione has turned into a ‘martyr’. Empathetic media coverage sheds light on the ‘white male privilege’ engraved in US morals.

Dr Joseph Richardson is a professor of African American studies, medical anthropology, and epidemiology at the University of Maryland.